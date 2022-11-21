There's a palpable level of excitement surrounding the Waterloo boys basketball program this season, which is refreshing after the 2021-22 result. The Pirates only won three games last season. However, newly-hired head coach Jared Brown inherits a lot of returning production this season as he'll look to hit the ground running with this talented group of players.
"It's really been great working with these guys," coach Brown said. "Their energy is phenomenal. They're already invested into what I've been preaching. They're excited, they're getting up for morning practices and have had great turnout across the board. It's been a good and smooth transition."
Improving in 2022-23 will center around junior Benny Marshall. He was phenomenal last season, averaging 10.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.6 steals per game before he was sidelined with an injury in early February.
"He can do a little bit of everything," coach Brown said of Marshall. "He's a phenomenal overall athlete and talent. He's at his best when he's scoring, but also has the length and athleticism to be a great defender. I expect for him to be an all-conference selection as he'll be a huge part of our team."
The main returning pieces don't end there. Cooper Setz and Rick Ugorji headline the senior class. Setz was the best shooter on the team last year, hitting a team-high 21 three-pointers as he averaged 7.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, a team-high 1.7 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. Ugorji, another extremely talented athlete, returns as well after averaging 5.5 points, a team-high 6.3 rebounds, and 0.7 steals last year.
"The athleticism we have here is not something you can find anywhere," coach Brown said. "That's really exciting for me as a coach. I think we can be one of the best defensive teams around which gives us a great opportunity to win some games."
Waterloo also gets back a pair of juniors that cut their teeth at the varsity level last season, Cameron Tschanz and Jon Sampo. Tschanz averaged 2.5 points, 1.2 boards, and one assist per game off the bench last season. Sampo, who bounced between the varsity and junior varsity, saw limited action but flashed as a speedy cutter that can fill in as a point guard.
Beyond the known commodities on the roster, coach Brown was also very impressed with the improvement Jackson Beyer showed this offseason, and the same goes for newcomer Caleb Bullock.
Waterloo's quest for improvement this season will kick off on Tuesday, Nov. 22 as it will host Pardeeville. The Pirates then pack their bags for a three-game road trip with stops at Markesan (Tuesday, Nov. 29), Horicon (Friday, Dec. 2), and Palmyra-Eagle (Saturday, Dec. 10).