BENNY MARSHALL

Waterloo junior Benny Marshall will be Waterloo's primary weapon in 2022-23.

 Sadye Ring

There's a palpable level of excitement surrounding the Waterloo boys basketball program this season, which is refreshing after the 2021-22 result. The Pirates only won three games last season. However, newly-hired head coach Jared Brown inherits a lot of returning production this season as he'll look to hit the ground running with this talented group of players.

"It's really been great working with these guys," coach Brown said. "Their energy is phenomenal. They're already invested into what I've been preaching. They're excited, they're getting up for morning practices and have had great turnout across the board. It's been a good and smooth transition."

COOPER SETZ

Waterloo will look to senior guard Cooper Setz for leadership and production this season.

