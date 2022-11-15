Familiarity is a key word for the Marshall girls basketball program in 2022. The Cardinals will be under new leadership this season, but he's far from an outside hire. Longtime Marshall assistant coach Dan Nickel takes over as head coach this season, and he's worked with this specific group of athletes for quite some time.
As for the team itself, Marshall is fresh off of a 6-4 finish in Capitol - South conference play last season and lost only one player, Abby Ward, to graduation. This tight-knit group will essentially run it back this season.
The 2021-22 season got off to a rough start for the Cardinals as they lost seven of their first nine games. Things took a turn in January, thanks to an explosive stretch from guard Allie Rateike.
She led the team in scoring with a 13.8 points per game average, including scoring explosions of 29, 28, 28, and 23 points as Marshall won nine of its last 11 games. Rateike, who will be a senior this season, was awarded first team all-conference recognition for her performance.
"She just plays so hard," Nickel said of Rateike. "She pushes herself really hard in practice every day. She has that fire. On top of that, she's really coachable."
Rateike won't be the only senior returning to the backcourt for Marshall in 2022-23. Halle Weisnesel also returns for her senior season after scoring nine points per game, leading the team with 5.7 rebounds per game, dishing out 3.3 assists per game, and nabbing 2.1 steals per game in 2021-22.
Weisensel was an honorable mention all-conference selection last season. Nickel said he expects her impressive stats to rise even further this season as she assumes a larger role in the offense.
As if those two guards weren't enough, Marshall returns another honorable mention all-conference player in junior Wynn Held. The speedster piloted the offense as a sophomore in 2021-22, leading the team with 3.9 assists per game. She also came up with 3.4 rebounds per game, scored 7.1 points per game, and led the team with 2.4 assists per game.
"Guard play will be our bread and butter," Nickel said. "We want to play fast with a lot of dribble drive. The offense will be kind of different from last year. We'll use some motion, but we'll have more assigned jobs within the offense rather than letting them freestyle things."
On the wing, sophomore Kierstin Hoel is expected to take another step forward as well. Hoel missed the early portion of last season recovering from a knee injury sustained during the volleyball season. She was a first team all-conference selection in volleyball this season, and coach Nickel sees a similar ceiling for her in hoops.
In just 15 games played as a freshman last season, Hoel connected of 46% of her field goal attempts, ripped down 49 rebounds, and proved her worth defensively with 24 steals and three blocks.
Senior Kaitlin Jesberger will round out Marshall's starting five. She averaged 4.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.1 steals per game last season. She's a reliable option on both ends of the court for the Cardinals and ensures every starter has good varsity experience entering the year.
Height is not an advantage for Marshall's first unit this season. Hoel is the tallest of the bunch at 5-foot-8. Capitol - South opponents like Cambridge and New Glarus have height to spare in the post, but coach Nickel believes the speed of his team can be an advantage.
"We have to be really aggressive on the perimeter defensively," Nickel said. "The hope is to deny passes into the post."
Outside of the starting five, Marshall has some interesting pieces to pull off the bench this season. Sophomore Makayla Nemec showed some chops as a sharpshooter last season. Freshman guard Kennedy Weisensel impressed in the summer league, specifically with her tenacity and skill defensively.
Coach Nickel also mentioned newcomers like senior Lizzy Yanke, senior Lizet Lopez, freshman Paige Hill, and freshman Lyliane Browne as important pieces as the puzzle. The Cardinals will need reliability from all of them to improve on last season.
"I think we can be contenders," Nickel said. "It all comes down to who fills out the starting lineup and how our bench plays. The girls have been working really, really hard. Usually, there are a few players that don't push themselves on any team. That's not the case here, everyone is pushing themselves to get better every day."
Marshall's 2022 season begins Tuesday, Nov. 15 with a home game against Edgerton. The Cardinals will finish their first week by hitting the road to take on Watertown Luther Prep on Thursday, Nov. 17.