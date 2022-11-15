Familiarity is a key word for the Marshall girls basketball program in 2022. The Cardinals will be under new leadership this season, but he's far from an outside hire. Longtime Marshall assistant coach Dan Nickel takes over as head coach this season, and he's worked with this specific group of athletes for quite some time.

As for the team itself, Marshall is fresh off of a 6-4 finish in Capitol - South conference play last season and lost only one player, Abby Ward, to graduation. This tight-knit group will essentially run it back this season.

ALLIE RATEIKE

Marshall senior guard Allie Rateike returns to the hardwood for the Cardinals after a first team all-conference junior season last year.
HALLE WEISENSEL

Marshall senior guard Halle Weisensel returns to the Cardinals' backcourt this season.
WYNN HELD

Marshall junior guard Wynn Held is back for the Cardinals in 2022.

