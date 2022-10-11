The Waterloo city council last week approved a rezone allowing a large office building to modify some of its space in order to host events such as weddings, small concerts, art exhibitions and other gatherings.
The Solarium, located at 575 W Madison St, is a three-story building with office space for lease. The owners, represented by Wrayburn Consulting, sought to change the parcel’s zoning from a commercial district to a highway commercial district, which allows for recreation and entertainment establishments.
The rezone was approved on a 5-1 vote at the council’s Oct. 6 meeting, with the condition that no outdoor music would be permitted after 9 p.m. at the property. Ron Griffin was the sole vote against approval.
In a letter to the council, Nicholas Fuchs of the consulting firm wrote that available event space would include a backyard with outdoor deck, a sun room, a 6,800 square-foot event room with a lounge and a 2,300 square-foot kids’ space offering mini golf.
Only the first floor of the building will be revamped for events. A second floor of office space and a basement parking garage will remain the same.
The owners have had difficulty filling the Solarium with renting businesses, Fuchs said, leading them to pivot how some of the space is being used.
Griffin’s vote against the rezone stemmed from concerns over potential increases in traffic and noise after events.
One of two access points to the building’s parking lot is on Minnetonka Way, across from residential homes. The city’s plan commission had recommended a second condition to the rezoning that would limit the Minnetonka Way driveway to an entrance only, limiting disruptions to residents when events finished in the evening.
The city council decided not to include that condition, citing the safety concerns of having only one exit, and the narrowness of that exit on W Madison St.
The council also heard from a nearby senior living facility expressing concern over noise, evening event hours and potential disruption to residents.
Much of the work to convert the building’s first floor is underway, Fuchs said, and the Solarium’s website already advertises its availability as a wedding and event space.
