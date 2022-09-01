A local nonprofit is offering assistance to persons who are eligible to have their driver’s licenses reinstated, but are encountering challenges in doing so.
Legal Interventions for Transforming Wisconsin (LIFT) will host a drivers license clinic at Waterloo’s Karl Junginger Memorial Library on Sept. 12. To sign up for the clinic, email info@liftwisconsin.org or call 608-305-4829.
A study by the Jefferson County Community Justice Collaborating Council (CJCC) showed roughly 57% of those arrested for operating while suspended or revocation from January 2018 through May 2021 had the ability to reinstate their licenses at the time of their arrest.
According to Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles records, in 2021, there were more than 3,000 county residents suspended for non-payment of fees or fines. There were more than 1,100 county residents suspended for issues such as failing to complete a course, failing to complete a driver’s safety plan assessment, or insurance cancellation.
Future clinics will be held monthly through December, with CJCC director and coordinator Craig Holler saying the goal is to continue the program in 2023.
“Anything that can be done to educate individuals, who have lost their license and are unsure on how to get it back, is welcomed,” said Jefferson County Branch 4 Judge Ben Brantmeier. “This free clinic is a great resource to cut through the red tape, complete what is necessary and get a driver’s license. It will only make our roads safer for everyone.”
“It is to the benefit of everyone in our community to have validly licensed and insured drivers on our roads,” said Jefferson County District Attorney Monica Hall. “In our largely rural county, it’s hard to get to work, school, doctor’s appointments, the grocery store, frankly, anywhere, without taking a car. For some people, finding the path to having a valid license is intimidating. We are excited to have a resource available to assist people so they can legally re-join us on the roads.”
LIFT Wisconsin is a collaboration between the Economic Justice Institute, Inc., Legal Action of Wisconsin, the UW Law School’s civil legal clinics, the Center for Patient Partnerships, and the Employment and Training Association (EATA), according to its website.
The mission of LIFT Wisconsin is to provide efficient, technology driven legal assistance to clear civil legal barriers to economic prosperity for Wisconsin families, to transform legal and court systems to prevent economic drags, and to contribute to national reform movements to improve access to civil legal justice.