The planning process for a new Medina town hall is moving forward with a newly-hired contractor that puts cost estimates under $2 million for the project.

The current town hall and garage, located on Highway 19, is more than 50 years old, town clerk Tammy Jordan said in an interview with the Courier.

The town’s proposed location for a new town hall and garage is 5536 Missouri Road, a 30-acre parcel that the town purchased in 2019. Part of the location is already being used as the town’s refuse and recycling site, which opened in late 2020.
The current town hall and garage are over 50 years old. National Construction Inc., who provided a cost estimate of $1.56 to $1.71 million for the new town hall, will be paid $14,400 by the town to cover the cost of at least three meetings with architects.

