The planning process for a new Medina town hall is moving forward with a newly-hired contractor that puts cost estimates under $2 million for the project.
The current town hall and garage, located on Highway 19, is more than 50 years old, town clerk Tammy Jordan said in an interview with the Courier.
National Construction Inc., which provided a cost estimate of between $1.56 million and $1.71 million for the new town hall, will be paid $14,400 by the town to cover the cost of at least three meetings with architects.
The architects and the new town hall planning committee met for the first time on Aug. 17 at the Barrel Inn. The meeting’s focus was on discussing the floor plan for the new town hall and garage, including room sizes and the layout, Jordan said.
The town’s proposed location for a new town hall and garage is 5536 Missouri Road, a 30-acre site that the town purchased in 2019. Part of the location is already being used as the town’s refuse and recycling site, which opened in late 2020.
The process for a potential new town hall began in 2018, when the town hired the consulting firm Keller Inc. for $1,500 to assist in creating architectural plans. While the plans were completed with a cost estimate of $1.5 million to $2 million, COVID-19 put the project on hold, Jordan said.
However, by the time the town revisited the project, the cost estimate for the Keller plan had risen to nearly $3 million. The town then held a non-binding referendum in April 2022, asking voters if they would support the construction and financing of a new town hall and garage for a financed amount not to exceed $3.3 million.
With a turnout of just over 500 voters, 57% voted no compared to 43% who voted yes. Since it was a non-binding advisory referendum, Medina’s town board decided to still move forward with the project but with an aim to lower the cost of construction.
“We decided to do a non-binding referendum question just to get some more input from the town, and that came back in favor of no,” Jordan said. “But we still need new facilities and we figured since the vote wasn’t overwhelmingly in favor of no, it was the price difference.”
Since the previous agreement with Keller included a clause that prevented the town from sharing the plans with other developers, the town had to restart the planning process. This lead to the creation of the new town hall plan committee in late spring.
After negotiations and meetings with National Construction, the contractor provided an initial cost estimate for the new town hall to be between $1.5 million and $1.6 million, but that total didn’t include costs associated with demolishing the existing buildings, wells and septic infrastructure, civil engineering, soil borings and utility hookups, Jordan previously said.
The town board voted 3-2 against the contract on June 29, citing concerns over justifying the cost of the projection since it didn’t include all costs associated with the project. Chairman Todd Weinberger and supervisor Phillip Braithwaite voted in favor of the contract, while supervisors John Hellenbrand, John Ward and Sue Zingshiem voted against the contract.
After National Construction shared the revised cost estimate of $1.56 million to $1.71 million, the town board approved the $14,400 contract with the contractor at its July 13 meeting, Hellenbrand said in a statement to the Courier.
Jordan said the town hasn’t yet scheduled future meetings with the architects. Hellenbrand added that he expects construction on the new site would begin in spring 2023.