Waterloo American Legion Auxiliary Unit 233 acknowledged the representatives of their Badger Girl's citizenship program. Receiving their certificates from Sharon Burbach (center) were Sydney Flint (left) and Brynn Frank, absent was Skylar Van Adestine.
Waterloo American Legion Auxiliary Unit 233 members were recognized for years of service. Shown left to right are Corinne Novak 35 years, Kay Weber 20 yrs., Deb Krueger 15 yrs., Kinley Burbach 5 yrs., Sheena Hauptli 5 yrs., and Connie Skalitzky 15 yrs. Not pictured are Joani Crave 15 yrs., Michelle Miller 10 yrs. and Kelsey Braunschweig 5 yrs.
The Waterloo American Legion Auxiliary Unit 233 honored their Badger Girl State representatives at their monthly meeting on Aug. 15.
They also honored the unit’s members celebrating anniversary years of membership in the unit.
The meeting began welcoming the honored guests, family and friends and registering for a door prize of an all-weather flag to be given to the lucky winner. The meeting began with the pledge of allegiance and a prayer from the chaplain.
There was introductions and a short meeting agenda followed by the program of speeches and presentations.
The Badger girls in attendance, Brynn Frank, and Sydney Flint provided a summary of the experience they had at the week-long citizenship training event in June. Skylar Van Adestine was unable to attend. Certificates of appreciation were given to them by the chairman, Sharon Burbach. Questions of interest were answered by the guests for the ALA members.
Following the presentation of the Badger girls was a presentation by Kay Weber, Membership Chairman, to members having anniversary years.
Corinne Novak, Kay Weber, Deb Krueger, Kinley Burbach, Sheena Hauptli, Connie Skalitzky all received congratulations for attaining these milestones years of service. The unit wishes to thank all who attended and made this meeting a special celebration of pride and patriotism.