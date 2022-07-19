Marshall Scholarship Foundation is following up on some of their first scholarship winners from 2005 - 2007 as we celebrate over 15 years of awarding scholarships to Marshall High School graduates. This is the third in the series of “Where are they now?”
CWhile some of our scholarship winners have moved on to bigger cities, out of state, or traveled the world, Taylor Hellenbrand has been a constant familiar face in the Marshall community as part of the friendly team of helpful hardware folks at Ace Hardware in Marshall.
Taylor responded to the questions that were asked of all of our former scholarship winners. Taylor graduated from Marshall High School in 2007 and attended Madison Area Technical College for three years.
How did the scholarship you received help you?
“The scholarship I received from the Marshall Scholarship Foundation was an amazing help at the time. It took a lot of the financial pressure off of my mind and allowed me to focus more on learning instead of on how I was going to pay for all the expenses of college. I will always be grateful for the generosity of the community and the scholarship foundation.”
Did any of your plans change?
“I originally went to school in the accounting program but quickly figured out that was not for me. I then transitioned into the finance and real estate programs, which were a much better fit for my personality.”
What degrees did you receive?
“After 3 years of schooling I received degrees in Finance and Real Estate along with getting my real estate sales license.”
Where are you living and working now and what do you do?
“I currently live in Marshall with my wife Kayla and two daughters. We spend a lot of our time growing and managing our rental properties and working at the family hardware store in Marshall.”
What advice would you give Marshall High School graduates?
Taylor responded with this advice, “Never stop moving forward, take chances, always keep learning and bettering yourself and the people around you. Take care of the little things and the big things will take care of themselves.”
Marshall Scholarship Foundation congratulates Taylor on his degrees from MATC and the success he has had in reaching his goals. We wish him and his family well as he continues to be a familiar face in our Marshall community. We are happy that we were able to help him reach his goals as a scholarship recipient in 2007.
Anyone interested in volunteering with or donating to Marshall Scholarship Foundation is encouraged to contact PresidentMarshallSF@gmail.com or any Marshall Scholarship Foundation board member.