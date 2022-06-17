Group lead editor Madeline Westberg is taking the role of managing editor of The Waterloo/Marshall Courier.
Current managing editor Ryan Spoehr will be taking a new role in Hometown News Group and Adams Publishing Group this month. Spoehr is stepping away from his position as the Waterloo/Marshall Courier managing editor to take the same role at the Milton Courier, also a Hometown News Group publication.
“I appreciate my time at The Courier, as it gave me a chance to report again in Jefferson County, where I grew up, and what I call a second home in Dane County,” Spoehr said.
Westberg will take on directing reporters on assignments in the Waterloo and Marshall areas, building a regional coverage team that will serve Waterloo, Marshall, Cambridge, Deerfield, Cottage Grove, Monona, Lake Mills and McFarland.
Westberg was recently promoted to lead editor for The Courier, as well as the Cambridge News/Deerfield Independent and The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle. She had been the managing editor of The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle since May 2021, and before that served as associate editor for the Cambridge News/Deerfield Independent, covering education and the arts.
Westberg is a Madison native, growing up on the east side of Madison and graduating from La Follette High School, before graduating from UW-Madison with degrees in Journalism and Communication Arts emphasizing radio, television and film.
“I’m thrilled to be joining the Waterloo and Marshall communities, getting to know residents and building relationships,” Westberg said. “I’m looking forward to continuing to build our regional coverage team, and to telling meaningful local stories.”
Spoehr first joined HNG in January 2010 as an intern for the Lake Mills Leader and Cambridge News/Deerfield Independent where he covered government and sports. Spoehr returned to HNG last year as The Courier managing editor. Prior to that, he spent five years as a reporter at The Banner Journal of Jackson County and managing editor at The Clark County Press in central Wisconsin; two years as managing editor at The Enterprise of Palmyra and Eagle and the Whitewater Register and briefly as the lead editor at the Dodge County Pionier in Mayville.