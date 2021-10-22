Waterloo superintendent calls student t-shirts insensitive, says wearers have been 'dealt with'

Waterloo school administrators have met with high students who wore t-shirts with handwritten, political and socially insensitive messages to an Oct. 19 home volleyball game and say steps have been taken to head off future incidents.
Images of students wearing t-shirts with messages that included “Joe Biden = Merica’s Hero (BLM),” “Sleepy Joe knows what he is doing Biden 24,” “Joe Biden is a good President!,” “I always Practice Social Distancing,” “I’m not a PK,” “I play defense,” “I have 2 ACL’s” and “I’m coordinated,” came to light in a local adult’s Facebook post that was screenshot and emailed to Superintendent Brian Henning and High School Principal Shawn Bartelt.
The t-shirts were worn on a school-sponsored theme night at the volleyball game. The group’s theme was “White Lies,” according the subsequent social media post.
One student had “I can drive” with Xs painted on his torso, which was also painted white. Some other students had their faces painted white. BLM is the acronym for the Black Lives Matter movement.
The Facebook post had a photo of the students in the t-shirts, in the school gym the night of the volleyball game, with a status saying, “Last night’s theme at the VB game….White Lies.” It included three laughing-with-tears emojis. The adult who made the post didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
The incident comes a month after elementary music teacher Jacob Nachtigal, in September, cited racism in the Waterloo schools as one of the reasons for his resignation and departure to a job with the Madison Metropolitan School District. Henning has since said he has not witnessed anyone in the district conduct themselves in a racist manner.
In an Oct. 21 statement, Henning acknowledged that the t-shirts worn at the volleyball game “may have had insensitive, offensive and inappropriate implications towards others. The administration has been investigating this behavior and has dealt with the individuals involved as outlined in the student handbook. In addition, the administration has met with members of the student body and several student leaders and reviewed the expectations for behavior in the future.”
Henning did not offer further specifics on how the situation was “dealt with.”
“A system of pre-approval for theme nights has also been put into place to provide oversight going forward for all events,” Henning added.
Henning said students involved accepted responsibility.
“Our students were remorseful. They did recognize what they did was wrong, so I’m confident that we can overcome this and that people will do the right things going forward,” Henning said. “Unfortunately, kids do make mistakes and they will serve the consequences for them.”
Henning said he saw “dozens and dozens of different pictures floating around” on social media while investigating the incident.
“I think there were a few that were insensitive and definitely one that could be construed as racially insensitive,” Henning said in an interview. “When you have all the facts and information about what was planned and what was intended and what was done, it definitely is upsetting.”
Regarding the shirts with political statements, Henning said the district consulted its legal team to ensure any administrative action didn’t violate the students’ First Amendment right to free expression.
“Even though we don’t agree or may not like what people’s statements on their shirts say, if it is somewhat politically related, it is protected under the person’s First Amendment rights,” Henning said, noting that the litmus test to determine whether action is warranted is whether the shirts “caused substantial disruption to the learning environment.”
“Given there were not complaints that came in on the night of the event,” disciplinary action didn’t seem warranted on the political messaging alone, Henning said.
Henning said neither administrators nor staff members red-flagged the shirts as problematic on the night of the volleyball game.
“It wasn’t until a day or two after the fact that we had learned that what was on shirts was meant to be a lie or facetious saying,” Henning said. “It was then when people learned about the hidden and secret meanings behind the shirts and the complaints started coming in, and the administration started looking at it much closer.”
Henning said there hadn’t been preapproval for theme nights prior to this because there were no issues in the past.
“We’ve never had to have a preapproval for theme nights before because they’ve always been able to manage that on their own,” Henning said. “I can’t say that in all the years that we’ve ever had a problem. So, it was kind of one of those things where we have pretty good kids and pretty good student leaders so we let them have their autonomy. But, now we’ve had a problem so there’s a change going forward.”
In the Oct. 21 statement, Henning stressed that district officials believe in creating a space where all students can feel safe and welcome.
“When events transpire that erode that feeling for any of our students, it takes away from all of the great things that go on in this building on a daily basis. It also detracts from the overall wonderful group of students we have at Waterloo,” Henning wrote. “The district strongly believes in maintaining a safe and respectful school for all students and remains committed to firmly addressing incidents that do not fit that goal.”
Waterloo School Board President Nancy Thompson said in an interview on Oct. 22 that she was aware of the incident.
“I found out Wednesday. I got notice from the district then. That’s all I know. I don’t have any comment on it,” Thompson said. “The school board hasn’t had a chance to talk about it yet.”
Another photo that came to light in complaints regarding the volleyball game was taken in a boys’ bathroom. A toilet paper cover had the n-word carved into it.
Henning clarified that was a situation addressed by the school district in early September, unrelated to the Oct. 19 volleyball game. It was discovered in September by a staff member.
“It was not Tuesday night,” Henning said, noting that “we have thousands of different people that use our building on a nightly basis, including lots of outside organizations, visiting teams (and) community members. There would be no way for us to pin down that one of our students did that or if it was somebody in the Waterloo school system that was responsible for that.”
Henning said the cover was immediately replaced.