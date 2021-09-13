The Town of Medina Board invites Town residents to a Question/Answer Meeting for the proposed new Medina Town Hall/Garage on Wednesday September 15 2021, at 7 p.m. in the Medina Town Garage, located at 634 Hwy. 19 in Medina.
An electors vote on the new Town Hall/Garage will take place at the Town Garage after the question-and-answer meeting.
According to its website, the Town of Medina was established at a meeting held April 4, 1848 at the residence of Louis Morrill in Bird’s Ruins. After several name changes Bird’s Ruins became the Village of Marshall which is in the central area of the Town of Medina.
The 2016 estimated population of the Town of Medina was 1,386.
The Maunesha River meanders through the town and a significant portion of the Marshall Millpond lies in the Town. Riley-Deppe Park is situated on the Marshall Millpond in the Town of Medina off Highway 19.