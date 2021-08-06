Jeff Weigand, one of three candidates seeking the District 20 Dane County Supervisors seat left vacant with the death of Julie Schwellenbach, recently described some of his issue positions in a brief interview leading up to the Tuesday, Aug. 10 election for the seat.
District 20 includes a portion of the Village of Windsor, the Town of Sun Prairie, Deansville, the Town of Bristol, a portion of the Town of Burke, the Village of Marshall and the Town of York.
“I have over a decade of leadership experience working for the State of Wisconsin and local businesses. I want to extend that leadership and serve you, my neighbors, on the County Board to ensure the 20th Supervisory District continues to be the best place to live, work, and thrive. I am willing to serve our community on the Dane County Board and look forward to representing the interests of the Marshall, Sun Prairie, Bristol, and Windsor area residents. I will bring my expertise in leadership, government policy making, and passion for the next generation to the County Board.Weigand said in his recently distributed campaign literature.
When asked about his background, Weigand said he was born and raised in Wisconsin, including 12 years as a Dane County resident.
“My wife and I bought our first home in Marshall where we’ve lived the last seven years and we’re active members of our church,” Weigand said. “We’ve been licensed as Dane County foster parents in the past. We’re not currently licensed, but we were licensed for six years. And, during that time, we were able to take care of over a dozen children in the foster care system, which is a really big reason why I’m running.
“I’m a proud father of four children and, being involved in our church, my wife and I serve in the children’s ministry and teach Sunday school. And, being a former foster parent, children and then kind of the next generation are really my passion and really what I want to be on the board to represent,” Weigand said. “And, just to make sure that the place that we call home is just as good, if not better, than when we had it here. So that’s why I’m running.”
When asked what he will do if elected to improve the small business climate in Dane County, Weigand said it boils down to one word.
“I think it’s just collaboration. I think it’s just a matter of listening to all parties, getting the small businesses together and getting their input, hearing from them on what they think is necessary,” Weigand said.
“A lot of times it just takes creativity and collaboration,” Weigand added. “Sometimes it’s a matter of grant programs. Sometimes it’s a matter of funding, sometimes it’s skills training through MATC and things like that. But first and foremost, it just starts with listening to those business owners and really hearing from them what their needs are.”
Board size?
The Dane County Board of Supervisors is currently 37 members, which is among the largest in the state and probably one of the largest in the nation. Does Weigand think the board needs to be reduced in size, remain the same or become larger, and why?
“I’d have to really sit on the board for a while to get a good sense to really see how well they collaborate to see how effective they are at decision-making and getting things done,” the Marshall resident said. “But I think I’m just going to have to, if I get the opportunity to be elected, I’m just going to have to observe firsthand and form an opinion after I’m on the board.”
When asked why voters should choose him over his opponents, Weigand said he’s ready to collaborate to find solutions.
“Being a lifelong resident of Wisconsin and living in Marshall for the last seven years, and caring for the kids in our community, whether it’s through foster care, or kids of our own, but I also just bring a spirit of collaboration,” Weigand said.
“I’m not really interested in politics per se. I care more about getting things done and really just being collaborative and working with people, even if they have different points of view, just sitting down and collaborating and trying to come up with something that’s really going to serve the best interest of the community,” Weigand said. “So I think just the spirit of collaboration is what I bring to the table and I think that’s what I would hope to do if I’m elected.”
Individuals in District 20 should contact their municipal clerk to learn more about when their polls are open. Although a portion of District 20 is located within the City of Sun Prairie, there are no voters currently residing in those areas.