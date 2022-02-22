Community Briefs: Knights of Columbus to host chili and soup supper at Holy Family Catholic School in Waterloo

The Knights of Columbus of the Rev. F.X. Hess Council 1669 will host a chili and soup supper Saturday, March 5, with both dine-in and carryout available, at Holy Family Catholic School, 387 S. Monroe Street, Waterloo. Food will be served from 4 to 6 p.m. Meals are $8 for adults, $4 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children younger than 6. Menu: Chili, Broccoli Soup, Pickles/Relish Tray, Dessert, Lemonade, Milk and Coffee. Open to the Public. All are welcome.
ESL classes
The Jefferson County Literacy Council is hosting English as a second language classes at the Karl Junginger Memorial Library every Saturday at 9 a.m.
Meals on Wheels
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library is in need of volunteers for the Meals on Wheels program. Volunteers deliver meals for a few hours at a time. Those interested can contact Paula at pjacob@waterloo.lib.wi.us.
Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry
The Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry, 117 E. Madison St. in Waterloo, is open during its regular hours, 9-10 a.m. on Saturdays and noon to 1 p.m. and 7 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays. For more information, contact Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679.
Snowmobile Association Meat Raffle
The Watertown Snowmobile Association will host its meat raffle Sunday, Feb. 20 at Ann’s Farmington Inn, N6443 S. Farmington Road, Helenville from 1 to 4 p.m. There will be silent auction items, multiple raffles, prizes and drink specials. For more information, call 920-262-1919 or go to jcsawi.org.
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Clinic
Qualifying taxpayers are invited to receive free tax preparation and electronic filing of their 2021 federal and state income tax returns at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Volunteer Income Tax Assistance clinic. This IRS-sponsored program is available for low and moderate income taxpayers at no cost, and no appointments are needed.
Hours are Wednesdays now through April 13 and the operation will bout of the UW-Whitewater Community Engagement Center, 1260 W. Main Street, Whitewater. The clinic is staffed by certified student preparers and supervised by faculty in the College of Business and Economics Department of Accounting.
Important information, including a location map, program limitations and required supporting documents, can be found at https://bit.ly/3tD7iPP. For more information email vita@uww.edu or call 262-472-5452.