Treat yourself or someone special and support the Humane Society of Jefferson County by purchasing a raffle ticket for the chance to win a $1,000 gift certificate to Crazy Lenny’s E-bikes of Madison.
Tickets are $20 each and will be available for purchase at https://hsjc-wis.com/event/valentines-day-raffle-02-22/ until Sunday, Feb. 13. The winning ticket will be drawn on Monday, Feb. 14, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Only 150 tickets will be sold.
For more information, contact Taylor Marshall, Community Outreach Coordinator, at TMarshall@HSJC-wis.com or Jeff Okazaki, Executive Director, at Jeff@HSJC-wis.com or call 920-674-2048.
