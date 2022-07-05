The Lake Mills Aztalan Historical Society will be once again hosting their annual picnic after two years off, “Aztalan Day” on Sunday, July 17, 2022, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; museum will be open until 4 p.m. to be held at N6284 CTH Q, Jefferson. The Museum building is celebrating 80 years as a public museum sharing our local history and 170 years since it was built by Aztalan pioneers in 1852 as a Baptist Church.
This year’s featured guest speaker is Jordan Ciesielczyk, Wisconsin Historical Society Maritime Archeologist, who will present “Wisconsin Maritime History” both as a children’s program starting at 12 p.m., followed by a program for adults beginning at 2 p.m. Jordan Ciesielczyk has had a lifelong passion for maritime history and archaeology. After graduating from University of Wisconsin: La Crosse with a degree in archaeology, Jordan has worked in both the field and lab as archaeologist and as a museum educator at Historic Ships in Baltimore. Jordan was also formerly the editor of Wisconsin’s Underwater Heritage for the Wisconsin Underwater Archaeology Association and has worked previously with the Wisconsin Historical Society to help document shipwrecks.
Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for their comfort. Doyle’s Dogs will be returning this year to provide Chicago Style Hot Dogs, Italian Beef Sandwiches, drinks and other treats in addition, the Lake Mills Aztalan Historical Society will be selling a variety of homemade, portable “mini” pies that can be enjoyed at the site or at home.
A donation of $5 per attendee ($3 for seniors and students) is requested to help support the Societies efforts to preserve our historical museum site’s collections and buildings. Annual individual/family and lifetime memberships of support are available as well.