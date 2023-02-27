Recognizing Andis as a Platinum Clover 4 H Foundation sponsor were (from left) Jeff Millard (Wisconsin 4-H Foundation Board Secretary), Finn Lettau (Winnebago County), Charlie Crave of Crave Brothers (Wisconsin 4-H Foundation Board President), and Jessica Jens (Wisconsin 4-H Associate Program Director).
The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation recently recognized partner Andis Foundation as a top 4-H donor. Acknowledged as a Platinum Clover supporter, Andis Foundation contributed $10,000 to support Wisconsin 4-H 2023 programs through the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation. Andis Company and Andis Foundation have been ardent supporters of Wisconsin 4-H for over 15 years.
Andis Foundation’s Laura Andis Bishop is proud to support Wisconsin 4-H stating, “Andis Foundation is honored to continue empowering and supporting the development of youth in our communities through our partnership with the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation. The positive impact Wisconsin 4-H has on personal growth and leadership is vital, and we are grateful to take part in cultivating the next generation.”
“We are truly grateful for the continued support of generous partners, like Andis Foundation,” added Brenda Scheider, Executive Director of the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation. “Andis Foundation helps 4‑H create cutting-edge, relevant programs for young people to learn real-world skills that will prepare them for the challenges of today and tomorrow, moving communities, the state, our country and the world forward in ways no other youth organization can. We value our partners who help Wisconsin 4-H make a positive impact on our youth.”
Since 1914, Wisconsin 4-H has helped young people develop the skills they need to meet the demands of our complex and changing world. Nearly 150,000 youth participate in the Wisconsin 4-H program each year, and more than 22,000 volunteers support the program.
The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation provides essential funding for 4-H programs throughout Wisconsin. Charles Crave, a founding partner of the Crave Brothers Farm and Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese in Waterloo, has also been a 4-H Club leader for over 30 years and is the Foundation's board president.
The national 4-H Dairy Conference has been welcomed by the Crave Brothers Farm for 20 years.