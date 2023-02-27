The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation recently recognized partner Andis Foundation as a top 4-H donor. Acknowledged as a Platinum Clover supporter, Andis Foundation contributed $10,000 to support Wisconsin 4-H 2023 programs through the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation. Andis Company and Andis Foundation have been ardent supporters of Wisconsin 4-H for over 15 years.

Andis Foundation’s Laura Andis Bishop is proud to support Wisconsin 4-H stating, “Andis Foundation is honored to continue empowering and supporting the development of youth in our communities through our partnership with the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation. The positive impact Wisconsin 4-H has on personal growth and leadership is vital, and we are grateful to take part in cultivating the next generation.”

Andis named Platinum Level Sponsor

Recognizing Andis as a Platinum Clover 4 H Foundation sponsor were (from left) Jeff Millard (Wisconsin 4-H Foundation Board Secretary), Finn Lettau (Winnebago County), Charlie Crave of Crave Brothers (Wisconsin 4-H Foundation Board President), and Jessica Jens (Wisconsin 4-H Associate Program Director).