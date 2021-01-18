The future of Waterloo’s nearly 120-year-old malthouse is currently uncertain as Briess Malt & Ingredients Co. announced Jan. 12 that it would be closing the Waterloo facility, located at 901 W. Madison St.
According to a release from the company, the decision to close the local production facility is part of the expansion of its Manitowoc location.
“The Manitowoc facility has the infrastructure and capacity to meet our customers’ needs now and into the future. What’s more, easy access through multiple modes of transportation makes Manitowoc the perfect logistical location to reach our customers.”
“I’m saddened anytime a local business closes and in our small community it’s going to be an impact to all of us,” said Mayor Jeni Quimby, who noted 15 people are employed at the Waterloo location.
Quimby will be meeting with Briess Malt & Ingredients Co. President and COO Ryan O’Toole this week and she anticipates part of the conversation will be about the future of the malthouse.
“It’s a landmark of Waterloo, you see the silos when you drive in,” Quimby said. “I’d hate to see it go, but what are you going to do with it?”
The City of Waterloo plans to work with Jefferson County Economic Development Consortium to assist those impacted by the closure.
“We’re always working with them and ThriveED (Thrive Economic Development) every time we have a potential prospect of a company coming in, or, in this case, leaving,” Quimby said. “They are our partner to help us either find replacements or get a new business back in. They are going to be a big help to help us learn what options we have.”
The mayor noted because the West Madison Street facility is quite unique, she is unsure what will become of it in the future.
Requests to Briess’ corporate office for information on the exact closing date and any future plans for the building were not returned as of deadline.
According to the company’s website, Briess purchased the Waterloo malthouse, which was built in 1902, from Miller Brewing Company in 1995; a decade later, the facility was closed as supply for malt was outpacing the demand. Briess reopened the Waterloo malthouse in 2008 in response to an increase demand for malt.
A new roasting operation with multiple drum roasters was built directly next to the Waterloo facility in 1997. This addition provided the ability to produce the entire line of Briess specialty malts.
This is the second Briess facility that has closed in the past few years. According to a story in the March 27, 2019 edition of the Manitowoc Herald Times, the company had announced it was expanding its Manitowoc operations, purchased in 2014, and planned to phase out malting at the Chilton location. At the time, company management said the closure of the Chilton facility could shift some production to both Manitowoc and Waterloo.
