District 37 State Representative John Jagler (R-Watertown) was one of 82 lawmakers recently recognized by the Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce (WMC), the combined state chamber of commerce and manufacturers’ association.
WMC recognized the legislators with the Working for Wisconsin award. According to a release, the 82 individuals repeatedly voted to promote job creation and wage growth during the 2019-2020 legislative session. Each supported pro-growth policies and reforms aimed at improving the state’s business climate. The award is based on voting records, regardless of political affiliation.
Scott Manley, Executive Vice President of Government Relations at WMC said in a release that those who received the Working for Wisconsin recognition have demonstrated continued commitment to making the state a premiere destination for new and existing businesses. Additionally, the policies supported by the legislators makes Wisconsin a more attractive place to live and work.”
Jagler received the award Aug. 26 while touring MetalTek International in Watertown.
“I’m honored the WMC recognized my efforts to make the 37th Assembly district, and Wisconsin a better place to do business,” Jagler said in a release.
“Encouraging a positive business environment creates more employment opportunities for those looking to provide a better life for their family,” he continued. “I will continue to do my best to serve the interests of the hard working people in the district as long as I have the honor to serve them.”
In a release, Kurt Bauer, WMC President & CEO, said the state is fortunate to have pro-growth elected leaders such as Jagler “who consistently vote to cut taxes, improve our regulatory and legal climate, and invest in our state’s workforce. While our state’s economy has faced many challenges this year, that only reinforces the need for policies that promote job creation, rather than prevent it.”
“WMC is grateful for courageous legislators who will stand up and fight for pro-growth policies and reforms that will move our state forward,” added Bauer.
