Michelle Sukow, a mid-life champion committed to helping others set goals, improve relationships, manage stress and find career success, is accepting Women In Trucking's Award for Top Women-Owned Businesses on behalf of her towing company, Topel's Towing & Truck Center.
Sukow will be accepting the award in front of her colleagues and peers on Nov. 8 at the Accelerate! Conference & Expo in Dallas, Texas. Women In Trucking leadership is excited and honored to present the accolades to a select group of female-led businesses.
“As women continue to increase their numbers in transportation, recognizing those who are growing their businesses and attracting the best talent is part of our mission. The Top Woman-Owned Businesses are those who embrace diversity while promoting women in leadership roles. We applaud their efforts and the success they have achieved,” says Ellen Voie, Women In Trucking Founder, President and CEO.
The award for Sukow's business is a complement to her personal brand mission as well as her new mastermind group, My Lane Too, where she brings together like-minded professionals to talk about non-conventional female leadership in mostly male dominated industries. The exclusive membership is set to launch this fall and will include challenges, webinars, meet and greets, valuable career content and more.