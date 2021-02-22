The Courier was honored with two awards during the Wisconsin Newspaper Association 2020 Better Newspaper Contest.

Both awards went to sports editor Jeff Seisser.

Seisser earned a first-place plaque for Page Design. He also brought home a third-place award in the category of Sports Feature Photo. The photo depicted Marshall High School wrestler Dylan Horstmeyer as he reacted to a victory at the 2020 WIAA State Wrestling Tournament.

Due to the pandemic, the WNA Annual Awards Banquet was held virtually with the names of the winners being announced in a YouTube video.

