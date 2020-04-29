Following the annual shareholders meeting on April 21, Farmers & Merchants State Bank in Marshall and Waterloo, with a mortgage loan office in Oconomowoc, announced the promotions of three employees. Cindy Anton, of Waterloo, has been promoted to human resources officer; she has been with F&M since October 2019. Brad Chadwick, also of Waterloo, was promoted to AVP mortgage loan officer; he has been with the company for nearly 13 years. Kyler Kabot, of Lake Mills, was promoted to AVP mortgage loan officer; he has been with the company for four years.
Farmers & Merchants State Bank was founded in Waterloo in 1897 as the Roach and Seeber Bank. It was renamed in 1903 when it received its state bank charter. The Marshall branch opened in Feb. 7, 1937. Farmers & Merchants State Bank currently employs 40 staff members and banking officers, many of whom live in or around the communities it serves. William (Bill) Campbell has served as the bank’s president since 2006
