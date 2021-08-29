The Marshall Village Board made swift work of a decision to allow the conditional use of enabling entertainment uses in the industrial and business park zoning districts. At a special Aug. 25 board meeting, the elected officials voted to approve the measure, which had been recommended for approval by the village’s planning commission that met immediately prior to the village board meeting.
No one spoke either for or against the proposal during the commission’s public hearing.
The zoning amendment was brought forth due to the request of Capital Speed owner Matt Hofeldt, who plans to open an exotic and collectible vehicle sales and storage business at 118 Industrial Drive. As part of his plan, the facility would be able to host events in its large lounge area and the back area of the building for private events that could involve music.
Having already been approved a conditional use permit in April, Marshall’s new high-end car …
“Roughly twice a month (outdoors) during the summer months and then about the same schedule inside for winter as it gets colder and the outside is no longer feasible,” Hofeldt said.
“Really, the ability for people to utilize the space and for the public to come and gather and enjoy a really neat venue and something very different, bringing in a lot of outside tourism come in for cruise-ins and bike nights and being able to share that with them,” the business owner added.
In an effort to be considerate neighbors, Hofeldt said Capital Speed would abide by the village’s noise level allowance and any limitations on what hours the events could be conducted.
“I’d like to think that would make us great neighbors,” Hofeldt said.
Village Administrator Judy Weter offered that the details of the conditional use permit (CUP) for Capital Speed would need to be ironed out as part of issue the permit; the meeting was just to approve amending the existing ordinance.
Village inks agreement for SRO
The village board decided it would continue funding half the costs for a School Resource Officer with the Marshall School district. The measure passed 4-1 with Trustee Scott Michalek voting against the measure.
“I just think this is a huge waste of money,” the trustee said. “I think there’s a lot of kids who don’t feel more comfortable going to school with an SRO. Like I said before, I think that SROs have not really been able to save lives when it comes to mass shootings.”
Furthermore, Michalek mentioned a remark given by Trustee Andrea Andrews at the Aug. 10 regular village board meet, when the SRO contract had been brought forward for renewal. At the time, Andrews mentioned the school district may not even need an SRO as learning may be shifted to virtual-only given the would even be held in-person due to the increased cases of COVID-19.
“At the time, I thought it was a bit of a reach. Little did I know, two days later, I tested positive for COVID-19; three days later, my wife tested positive for COVID-19 and now my son has COVID-19,” said Michalak, who joined the meeting remotely.
He said the village should consider the real possibility classes may not meet in person as often as originally planned. In that instance, the SRO would still get paid their full salary, but would have less contact with students.
“We tried it for three years, I think that it’s had very little impact,” the trustee said.