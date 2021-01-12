Briess Malt & Ingredients Co. announced Tuesday afternoon it has decided to close its Waterloo facility. According to a release from the company, as part of its Manitowoc expansion, the company had to “make the difficult decision to close Briess’ manufacturing facility in Waterloo, Wisconsin.”
The Briess Waterloo malting facility has been in operation since 1902.
Production transition to Manitowoc is underway, according to Tuesday afternoon’s release.
“The Manitowoc facility has the infrastructure and capacity to meet our customers’ needs now and into the future. What’s more, easy access through multiple modes of transportation makes Manitowoc the perfect logistical location to reach our customers.”
The release, signed by company President/COO Ryan O’Toole and Vice President of Sales and Marketing Bill Schaeffer, said “As a family focused company, Briess will continue to honor its commitment to employees by making opportunities available at other facilities for all Waterloo team members who choose to remain part of the Briess family.”
Briess is headquartered in Chilton.
Further information about the closure of the Waterloo facility was not available as of deadline.
