The Portland Town Board is waiting another month to decide the future of Hubbleton Brewing Company’s conditional use permit, in order to more clearly define the conditions of the permit following community complaints.
The town board voted on Thursday, June 16 to table any action until July. The vote comes after a similar decision at last month’s meeting, during which the board discussed the conditions of the brewery’s permit with co-owner Dan Schey amidst complaints from community members of loud music and increased traffic.
In 2020, the board renewed the brewery’s conditional use permit with five conditions.
A number of those conditions were scrutinized last Thursday, according to unapproved draft meeting minutes, and at last month’s town board meeting.
Several board members and residents had complaints regarding loud music, which the permit does not allow the brewery to play. The board also scrutinized conditions related to hours of operation and events.
“They applied to sell their product on their premises,” board chair Jeff Spoke said in a phone interview. “But they didn’t really have all these other activities in their application.”
The brewery has hosted and promoted on its Facebook page and website live outdoor music, trivia, a food truck and other events.
The brewery is allowed to operate under the permit on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, but the brewery previously had hosted trivia nights on Thursdays.
At the June 16 meeting, Schey said opening on Thursday was his mistake and that the brewery is no longer open on Thursdays.
Attorney Zachary J. Hetfield, representing Schey and the brewery, said that some of the conditions of the permit were vague and asked the board what constituted “loud music” and “big events,” according to the draft minutes. He and Schey asked the board to provide clarification on the conditions in the permit, according to Spoke.
Mike Schey, Dan’s son who also works at the brewery, declined to comment when reached by phone.
The board agreed to provide more descriptive conditions for the permit. They voted to table the discussion until the board’s July meeting to set down more definitive conditions and to consider possible changes, according to Spoke and the draft meeting minutes.