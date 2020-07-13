When Gov. Tony Evers issued the Safer at Home order, many Wisconsin residents found themselves with a bit of extra time on their hands if not considered an essential worker. People used this time to complete home projects, help students who were thrust into online learning environments, and find ways to work from home.
For Waterloo resident Samantha Hensler, it was the chance to open a business.
“This opportunity came up and I decided to go for it,” she said.
The Shop, a chair rental hair salon at 120 N. Monroe St. in Waterloo, had a soft opening July 1. Hensler plans to have an open house Aug. 8 and are asking visitors to bring a donation to the Waterloo/Marshall food pantry.
The salon owner grew up in and still lives in Waterloo, which was a primary reason to open a business in her hometown.
At The Shop, each stylist rents a chair allowing them to set their own hours, prices and services.
“It gives everyone some freedom and I think we all enjoy our jobs more when we work for ourselves,” Hensler said. “I just provide the space. I want the community to support them and I want to support them.”
The Shop has a total of five chairs, with Hensler occupying one and two other stylists renting spaces. The Waterloo woman also has two manicure and pedicure stations set up and is hoping to find a nail technician.
“I just love the industry, and I really wanted to open up a chair rental salon because I want other individuals in the industry to make a lot of money and I never wanted to be anyone’s boss,” she said.
Hensler, 31, has been working in cosmetology since 2007. She recalls being interested in the industry at a young age and when attending high school, should would style her friends’ hair for prom.
“I think I even cut one of my friend’s bangs and we got yelled at from our mothers,” Hensler said. “I went straight into beauty school right after high school. I think when you know, you know. If you have an interest in it, you just take it to the next stage and hopefully you have some supportive people in your life.”
The new business owner has plenty of people supporting her and encouraging her to continue making strides in the industry.
This is not Hensler’s first time behind the chair, she put in 10 years at CV Hair Company in Lake Mills.
The Shop is only one of the ways she continues to stay active in the industry; currently, Hensler is a cosmetology instructor at the Aveda Institute in Madison, where she has been employed for nearly five years. After being closed for a few months, the school has created a hybrid-model of education – twice a week the Waterloo woman conducts online lectures and two days are spent hands-on teaching in person at the school, allowing her to still cut and style hair at The Shop on Mondays.
“I had a really great teacher when I was in beauty school and so when I was in beauty school, I knew I wanted to teach,” Hensler said.
The name of the salon comes from a family saying. Her dad is Tom Hotmar, owner of the Waterloo Building Center, which the family refers to as “the shop.” His expertise in that industry helped Hensler when it came time to remodel 120 N. Monroe St., formerly occupied by Cut N Curl salon.
“We had to gut and remodel everything,” she said. “It was a three month process. He did all new plumbing, all new electric, new flooring.
“It’s exciting to see people see it. They are just amazed at how different it is,” Hensler said.
