Traci Peterson, an independent LPL Financial advisor at Blossom Financial in Marshall, has been included in LPL’s Director’s Club/Freedom’s Club. With more than 17,000 LPL-affiliated advisors nationwide, LPL awards select advisors with this distinction based on an advisor’s business success based on the top 30% of annual production among LPL Advisors.
“On behalf of LPL, I congratulate Traci Peterson on reaching this milestone in their professional career,” said Angela Xavier, LPL executive vice president, Independent Advisor Services. Business owners, American investors and industries at large faced extraordinary challenges throughout 2020. In the advisor-mediated financial advice market, investors showed how much value they place on a trusting relationship with a financial advisor. We applaud Traci for her commitment to clients and resiliency as a business owner, and we are inspired by her dedication to making a meaningful impact in the lives of her clients. It is an honor to support Traci and wish her entire team continued success as they continue to add value for clients and in their business in the years ahead.”
Peterson is affiliated with LPL Financial, the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer and a leader in the retail financial advice market. LPL provides the resources, tools and technology that support advisors in their work to enrich their clients’ financial lives.
LPL serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.
