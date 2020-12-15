Operation H.E.E.L. in Marshall, which is dedicated to healing and empowering the spirited lives of humans through the compassionate presence of dogs, is among the 231 statewide winners selected for the We’re All Innovating Contest, Gov. Tony Evers announced recently.
“Wisconsin is known for its can-do spirit and its big ideas,” said Evers. “The COVID-19 pandemic has inspired businesses to find new ways fight the virus, operate their businesses, and meet the needs of our community. After looking at these winning projects, I’m truly in awe of these folks’ ingenuity, imagination, and creativity.”
The We’re All Innovating Contest was created by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) this fall to recognize and promote the creative ways startups and small businesses are adapting to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The judges selected winners in three major categories:
• Technology innovation to address COVID-19 impacts on health
• Technology innovation to address COVID-19 impacts on businesses
• Service and business operation innovations to respond to COVID-19 disruption
Top prizes went to 17 winners in the three categories; all 231 winners selected for funding have the opportunity to share in a total of $3 million. The grants will help offset costs incurred since March 1 and those anticipated through Dec. 30.
“All of the We’re All Innovating Contest winners demonstrate that despite the pandemic, Wisconsin’s culture of innovation is thriving,” said WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes. “We’re so pleased that the We’re All Innovating Contest is able to support those businesses who have taken it to the next level and those individuals who own, run or started businesses to take COVID-19 on. They have hustled to meet their customers’ needs and anticipated what new ones might be.”
In its Wisconsin Tomorrow report to lawmakers and Governor Evers this summer, WEDC identified support for innovation as one of its top priorities to help advance the state’s economic recovery from the pandemic. Funding for the contest will come from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The We’re All Innovating Contest is the latest effort by WEDC to assist small businesses in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WEDC distributed more than $220 million in CARES Act funding to nearly 100,000 businesses through various phases of the We’re All In initiative. Additionally, WEDC provided more than $2.5 million in state funds to diverse businesses under the Ethnic Minority Emergency Grant program and $5 million to microbusinesses through the Small Business 20/20 program.
