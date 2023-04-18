For Columbus-based farmer Maria Henry, a love for growing plants is something she grew into.
Raised near the villages of Spring Green and Plain, Henry was “forced” as a child to work in the family garden.
“I didn’t love it then, but now I love it,” she says of growing vegetables and herbs with her husband. “It’s interesting how you come around to it and it becomes a part of you.”
From the time she was eight years old and gardening felt punishing, to when she turned 18 and it finally started feeling like it was rewarding, Henry said she learned a lot about plants and concedes that her interest today in botanicals is owed to her upbringing.
“Plants have always been such a big part of me, for sure,” she said.
Her husband also grew up on a farm, near Platteville, so the pair knew they wanted to operate a farm together. Though, Henry calls it “unique” and “not traditional.” They care for an array of rescued elderly animals including roosters, chickens, and dogs.
“We love just being a part of nature, we love being able to experience the seasons,” Henry said. “Now it’s therapy to de-weed and to connect with plants.”
Though, she cautions she uses the term “weed” loosely, noting that many “weeds” such as dandelion and nettle are “super beneficial and nutritious for us.”
“It’s interesting how those plants have become an ally to me now,” she said.
Those plants became allies by becoming ingredients in formulations for skin care products such as soaps and scrubs.
“I had always been a D.I.Y.-er, I had always cared for my skin, it’s something I’ve always been passionate about,” Henry said. “Then I began to harvest plants on farms, incorporating them more into my life, using them for health.”
Then, after years of creating products for her own health and beauty by copying other people’s recipes and formulas, she sought out professional training to learn more about the science of skincare and haircare.
In 2018, the longtime D.I.Y.-er launched her business, Luminous Rose, aiming to offer a less synthetic approach to beauty products.
“A lot of my products focus on solutions, such as for acne, rosacea, and dry or aging skin,” Henry said. “It’s a high-end, professional line of skincare products that target concerns effectively, but safely and naturally. People use prescriptions that can be harsh on skin, so I try to create natural products that work for them, but are safe.”
Not only are plants the basis of her business, but she has also viewed the business’ progression as plant-like.
“I describe it as being like a perennial—in the first year they sleep, second year they creep, and in the third year they leap, but for me that’s been the first, third, and fifth years,” Henry said. “In the last year, things have really taken off. I have a robust following and super supportive base of customers across the U.S. I wouldn’t be here without them.”
As part of that leap, Henry is set to open a storefront at 103 N. Monroe St. in Waterloo on May 6.
This is the next part of Luminous Rose’s growth, which for the most part has been an online business.
When Henry launched the business, she did sell some of her products in area grocery stores, but began to feel like her formulations sold better when customers could ask questions before buying.
“I wasn’t doing great in grocery stores, customers need guidance about how or when to use this cream or cleanser,” Henry said. “I found that shifting my brand online could speak to a wider audience and more effectively. I receive questions all the time about recommendations for this or that skin concern.”
In order to have face-to-face conversations with potential customers, Henry began attending farmers and makers markets—around 25 to 30 markets just last year alone. This year, with the opening of a storefront, she only has two markets planned at this time.
“Markets 100% helped me build my brand and reach customers, I wanted to still keep that, but it’s become more of a reality that my energy and focus need to be on the storefront to nurture that space,” she said. “As small markers, you work hard. Your weekends are gone—all committed to markets—and it becomes your weekend outing—your social life. I always enjoyed doing it and connecting with people, and I’m hoping the storefront will do the same for me.”
Though, even if the storefront in Waterloo doesn’t succeed, Henry isn’t too worried about it. Initially, having a shop wasn’t the intention, it’s more of a bonus.
Around two years ago, Henry began looking for a larger space for her to formulate products, as she had outgrown her original space—the upstairs of her old farmhouse.
But while the initial purpose was just a larger formulation space, with Henry getting asked all the time at markets if she has a storefront, she decided to make that part of her evolution.
Originally she had her sights set on a different Monroe Street—in Madison. She ultimately felt it was too far of a drive from her farm and her senior dogs. While she wanted to expand on what she’s passionate about, she also wanted to remain connected to home. The idea was shelved for a while until last August when she was driving through Waterloo and saw the open space on Monroe Street there.
“The community of Waterloo is so excited I’m coming and has been so welcoming,” Henry said. “Because my online business is so robust, I am not worried about how business goes at the storefront. My purpose in the first place was to expand into a larger space. I wasn’t going to do a storefront at first. So I’m not going to be reliant on foot traffic, but hopefully I will get that, too. I feel strongly about research showing thwart small businesses in brick and mortars are coming back in small towns. They become a destination for people to visit, like girls' trips or road trips out to these places.”
Henry plans to slowly build up the number of hours at the shop. She also hopes to host classes there on plants, making face peel masks, and astrology.
From farmhouse to formulation station
Despite how many boxes, jars, and packaging Henry has already moved from her farmhouse in Columbus to her new space in Waterloo, it still barely seems like she’s moved anything, she said.
“How did we fit all this up here?” she said.
While she and her husband completely transformed the whole upstairs space of the old farmhouse into a shipping room, storage room, and production lab—even removing all the doors to move around better—it was still too small for Luminous Rose’s growth.
For Henry, having to hop in her vehicle to drive to her lab now instead of just being able to walk upstairs to work will be a “a little bit of a growing pain,” she admits, though she feels it will be good for her.
“It’s something new to adjust to after building and growing this business for five years,” she said. “As the business keeps unfolding, I move towards it. This is the next step. Because I am so committed to the brand, it’ll be different putting that little bit of barrier between my workflow, but my hope out of this is to give me some more balance. I work all the time, and sometimes I don’t know what day it is.”
Apart from better work-life balance, the new space will allow Henry to increase her output.
“The amount of products I am producing has escalated, so having the new location is great for something as simple as having more table space for laying out all my jars for pouring,” she said. “The workflow should be easier and go more smoothly.”
She hopes to hire an assistant to help with the day-to-day tasks as she continues to multiply the volume of her output.
Not only is the upstairs of Henry’s house where she’s been creating products and preparing them for shipping, her basement is also home to seed starting where she helps various herbs and perennials begin their life cycle.
While she imports many of her ingredients from Europe and Costa Rica, Henry also grows or forages what she can seasonally at the farm such as goldenrod.
She said she’s “very picky” about where she sources her ingredients, trying to harvest ethically and sustainably.
Her products use a base of shea, mango, cocoa, or ucuuba butter—the latter wild harvested from Brazil.
She used to use beeswax but is moving away from that to become fully-vegan.
One of Luminous Rose’s top-sellers is the Renew and Restore Face Cream, which uses a plant-based source for vitamin A, bakuchiol. Many skincare products use a synthetic vitamin A called Retinol which causes irritation for some people, making skin red and flaky, Henry said, while bakuchiol is gentle on skin.
Her brightening serum also uses a natural form of vitamin C instead of synthetic, and took a year of testing before she brought it to market.
“Historically vitamin C serums can dry out skin, but mine doesn’t do that,” Henry said.
Whether sowing or harvesting plants, or researching or testing new formulas, Henry loves the process of creating new products
“I make a lot of products—I make probably too many products for just one person,” she said. “A lot of inspiration for me comes from people’s needs. Customers reach out and have a gap in their skincare and if it’s something I am intrigued about and want to look into, it begins like that. I am always learning.”