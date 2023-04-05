For Waterloo area residents seeking a local spot to wash their clothing and linens, there’s a new option as of March 16.
Pack Laundry is now open at 692 West Madison Street in Waterloo.
Jesus Aranda has been a painter for 18 years and is also the pastor at Water of Life (Agua de Vida) church in Watertown.
Aranda was seeking a way to make more income so that he didn’t have to keep painting every single day for a living. He also wanted to free up time to be more involved with his church. So, he decided to open a laundromat.
The Johnson Creek resident initially was considering opening a laundry facility in Jefferson, but he came across the former Burger King building in Waterloo and felt that it was a good location. It’s his first time owning a laundromat.
He tried to buy the building for almost a year, but said the process went slowly. The building had sat empty for years, and after his purchase, it took another year to convert the former restaurant space into a laundromat.
At first he thought the building was in pretty good shape, but soon discovered that there were safety issues. He had to put in new drywall, insulation, tiles, lights, and bathrooms.
“Basically everything is new; we had to redo everything inside,” Aranda said.
He’s using only half of the building for the laundromat. In two or three years, he plans to use the remaining half for a coffee and donut shop.
While people have been asking for him to put a restaurant in that space, he said he thinks that’d be too big.
For now though, after a year of hard work, he’s ready for a breather.
“Now it’s time to relax a little bit. It took too much to rebuild in there,” Aranda said. “At Menards, they have gotten to know my wife pretty good.”
Wife and business co-owner Aidhe Aranda is “very important,” Jesus said, as she will ensure the laundromat remains clean.
“Before we opened, I toured a few laundromats in the area, and they were a little bit dirty," Aranda said. "I want to make sure mine is clean all the time.”
The facility has 18 washing machines and 20 dryers. There are four maximum load sizes: 30, 40, 60, and 80 pounds, with prices ranging from $3 to $10 depending on the capacity.
All of the machines were purchased brand new.
Aranda said he has heard some feedback that his machines are more expensive when compared to other area towns, but he said patrons need to consider the larger load size of his machines. In particular, he said he doesn’t believe that any other Waterloo/Marshall area laundromats have 80-pound capacity machines, as typically 60-pound are the largest.
Besides the laundry machines, there is a waiting area with a snack vending machine and a television. There is also a change machine, and a laundry soap and fabric softener dispenser.
For now, the laundry machines can only accept coins. The building has not been wired for the internet yet, so until mid-May when that occurs, cards cannot be accepted for payment. Once there’s internet, there will also be free wifi for patrons to use while waiting.
Apart from beginning to accept cards and providing wifi next month—and potentially opening a coffee shop in the next few years—Aranda also plans to put his painting expertise to work and give the outside of the building a facelift in the coming months.
And while maintaining a clean facility is a top priority, so is being an accessible business owner.
“I want to be a laundromat where the owners are around all the time,” he said. “We’re there to serve the population of Waterloo. We’d like to be close to the customers.”