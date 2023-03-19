Route 19 Cafe in Waterloo marks three years of serving-up Americana eats

For a husband and wife restaurateur team, life changed dramatically in 2018.
Jeff and Zema Useini had been the owners of Park City restaurant in Loves Park, Illinois, for 15 years, but they unexpectedly had to sell their business when Jeff needed to recover from an open heart surgery.
Their love for cooking couldn’t keep them out of the kitchen for long, and in January 2020, they opened Route 19 Cafe at 336 Portland Road in Waterloo, taking over what had been Eastside Cafe since December 2016, and before that Cindy Lou's Cafe.
“Cooking is my passion, we enjoy doing it,” Zema said.
They did a lot of cleaning when they took over, painted, and replaced the floor, freshening up the eatery.
Americana fare is still the heart of the menu, just as it had been for former occupants of the roadside cafe. The restaurant is open for breakfast and lunch only, except for Fridays when it stays open late for a fish fry. Breakfast is the most popular meal of the day at Route 19.
Eggs are served in a variety of ways from scrambled to omelettes to benedict, breakfast skillets with potatoes as a base offer various combinations of meats and vegetables, and there’s waffles, pancakes, and French toast.
The lunch menu offers both cold and hot sandwiches, burgers, wraps, pitas, and salads. Most mainstays and standbys of diner or cafe menus are present on the lunch menu, including a monte cristo, BLT, tuna melt, French dip, reuben, gyro, grilled cheese, and chicken salad.
Dinner options include breaded pork tenderloin, jumbo fried shrimp, steak with mushrooms, country fried steak, homemade meatloaf, soups, and chili.
Apart from the Friday fish fry, prime rib is the special on Saturdays, and there are rotating daily specials Mondays through Thursdays.
There are locally-made desserts delivered weekly by a home baker in Marshall, including carrot cake, and multiple pies—cherry, apple, pumpkin, and pecan.
Things have been going well so far during the first three years of running the cafe and they are happy, Zema said, but it wasn’t easy to have to sell their former restaurant and house and leave Rockford after 20 years.
Americana cuisine is what the Useinis served-up at their Loves Park restaurant, as well, so they brought years of experience with. That doesn’t seem out of the ordinary for a southeast Wisconsin cafe, until you learn that Jeff and Zema grew up in Macedonia.
So why aren’t there any Macedonian dishes on the menu?
“That’s the question we always get asked, I don't know,” Zema said with a laugh.
Jeff’s family moved to the Midwest from Macedonia 35 years ago, while Zema’s family now live in Germany.
Zema said that while Waterloo is a small city, it doesn’t bother her. With only two million residents, Macedonia is a small country, and she grew up in a small community there, so it reminds her of home.
“I was never into big cities or traffic,” she said. “I like it here. I always wanted to be in a small town.”
Her 7-year-old son goes to school in Waterloo. He also tries to help with the cooking.
“He’ll go into the kitchen and say, ‘I can do this,’ but I say, ‘no you can't, you’re still too little’,” Zema said.
While she may enjoy living in a small community, she still misses home. Zema has not been back to Europe to see her family in four years.
“I get homesick sometimes, but I’m used to it,” she said. “If we were to go, we’d have to close. We don't have enough help to keep the place open if we’d go."
Finding staff is difficult, as is running the restaurant on their own sometimes, Zema added.
"That’s the biggest challenge, the hardest part,” she said.
They didn't have problems with being short staffed at their former restaurant, she said, which could be because it was in a bigger city, or possibly times have changed since COVID-19.
Her husband doesn’t have to worry about getting homesick. Jeff’s entire family relocated to the U.S. and his brothers own their own restaurant, which is where he and Zema got their start in the food industry two decades ago.
While being so far away from family has been difficult for her, Zema admits “there are more opportunities here” in the United States than back in Macedonia.
“It wasn't easy for us, we didn't know anyone,” Zema said about moving to Waterloo. “Now I’m used to it. I like running a restaurant because I like to be with people. We've been fortunate to have such nice customers that eat here regularly. I talk to them and have gotten to know them more. We have really good customers, that's been such a nice experience for us.”