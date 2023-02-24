Waterloo-based Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese's Chocolate Mascarpone took home Best in Class accolades in the Flavored Soft Cheese category at the 2023 United States Cheese Championships, with their Fresh Mozzarella placing in the Top 3 of the Fresh Mozzarella category.

This year’s contest saw 2,249 entries from 197 producers representing 35 states.

Crave Brothers

The Crave brothers are (from left to right) Tom, Andy, Patrick, Mark, George, Jordan, and Charlie Crave of Crave Brothers Farm, LLC and Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese.

