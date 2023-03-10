A special number known to mankind for at least 4,000 years finally got its due with a commemorative day in 1988 that has been observed annually since.
Pi Day is celebrated on March 14 around the world. Pi, represented by the Greek letter π, represents a constant in mathematics—the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter—a number approximated as 3.14159.
This number was calculated by ancient mathematicians in Babylon, Egypt, Greece and China.
Pi Day (3/14) was first celebrated at the Exploratorium, a science museum in San Francisco, in 1988. Fruit pies and tea were served. The celebration has since made its way out of California to being observed worldwide. In 2009, the United States House of Representatives passed legislation supporting the designation of Pi Day. In 2019, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) designated Pi Day as the International Day of Mathematics. Pi Day is also theoretical physicist Albert Einstein’s birthday.
Pi Day observations often include eating pie due to the words pi and pie being homophones in English, and that round or circular foods like pies can be used to demonstrate the constancy of pi in everyday life.
Residents of Waterloo and Marshall can join in on the fun with some pies of their own—whether ordering a whole pie to take home, sitting down for a slice of pie at a cafe, or baking their own pie with locally-made mascarpone.
Craft a Crave-able pie with local mascarpone
Using Waterloo-based Crave Brothers Farmstead cheese, community members can celebrate Pi Day on March 14 with home-baked pies including a “refreshing and festive” mascarpone margarita and a “classic” chocolate mascarpone.
For more mascarpone pie recipes, visit cravecheese.com/recipes.
Mascarpone Margarita Pie
Ingredients:
- One graham cracker pie crust and six individual mini-graham cracker pie crusts
- 16 ounces Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese mascarpone, room temperature
- 10 ounces lime curd
- ½ cup margarita mix
- ½ pint heavy whipping cream
- 1 lime, grated
- Coarse salt
Preparation:
Mix the room temperature mascarpone with the lime curd until smooth. Add the margarita mix and stir slowly until completely mixed. Beat the whipping cream until soft peaks form. Gently fold the whipped cream into the mascarpone mixture. Grate lime and add one teaspoon lime peel to mascarpone mixture. Add filling to pie crusts. Sprinkle top with additional grated lime peel and coarse salt. Freeze until ready to serve.
Chocolate Mascarpone Pie
Ingredients:
Crumb crust:
- 1 cup chocolate wafer cookie crumbs
- 3 tablespoons sugar
- ¼ cup butter, melted, plus more for pan
Filling:
- 16 ounces Crave Brothers Farmstead mascarpone
- 6 ounces semi-sweet chocolate, melted
- 2 tablespoons Kahlua or amaretto
Preparation:
For the crust: Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Butter a nine-inch pie pan. Stir the cookie crumbs, sugar, and melted butter together. Press the crumbs evenly in the pan. Bake six minutes. Set aside to cool. Or you can purchase an Oreo cookie crust.
For the filling: In a large bowl and using a large spoon, stir the mascarpone and melted chocolate together until blended and no white streaks remain. Stir in the Kahlua or amaretto. Immediately spread the filling in the cooled crust. Cover and refrigerate one hour. Serve with whipped cream.
Map your route to this cafe
When Zema and Jeff Useini bought Eastside Café at 336 Portland Road in Waterloo in January 2020 and transformed it into Route 19 Cafe, they brought with 15 years of experience cooking Americana fare from breakfast skillets to burgers to Friday night fish fries.
It was by coincidence that shortly after opening their diner, the Macedonian immigrants were approached by a Marshall resident from Ukraine—which is a not-too-distant neighbor a few countries to the east of Macedonia in Europe.
That resident, Nuttallia (last name withheld), was a baker seeking to bring her pies and carrot cake to the cafe.
After the Useinis sampled and liked Nuttalia’s baked goods, they agreed to purchase them weekly to serve at Route 19. Cherry, apple, pecan and pumpkin pies are joined by carrot cake — all homemade by Nuttallia and then delivered to the cafe every week.
The apples come from Nuttallia’s own orchard in her yard.
“All of these pies are homemade; they are not from a company,” Useini said. “As this is a small town, all of the customers know her. She’s done a really good job.”
From orchard to table
At The Arm-Jak Homestead, Becky Armstrong and Kathy Jakob are a daughter-mother team serving-up a variety of treats out of Marshall through canning, cooking, and baking.
The family-run business launched in 2019, but the pandemic in 2020 helped it bloom, with lots of orders for cakes, muffins, breads, dinner rolls, cinnamon rolls, jams, marmalades, and pies coming from homebound community members.
Since then, the business has consistently continued to grow. Armstrong now operates a farmers’ market in Marshall which has 80 rotating vendors and she also caters events including weddings and graduations.
There are homemade pies aplenty at The Arm-Jak Homestead, including cherry, apple, blueberry, strawberry rhubarb, pumpkin, pecan, peach, raspberry, cookies and cream, carrot, chocolate, custard, and mincemeat.
The pies are baked in a nine-inch aluminum pans and are available for delivery to Waterloo/Marshall or for pick-up.
Jakob makes the crusts, they never use store-bought or frozen crusts. Gluten-free crusts are available by request, as well.
Most of the fillings used in the pies including rhubarb, blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, black raspberries, peaches, and pears are grown on their homestead in Marshall. The cherries are grown at a friend’s house nearby and the apples are sourced from Patterson Orchards in New Berlin.
“Very little is purchased in terms of fruit,” Armstrong said. “A bakery growing its own fruits for fillings is not common.”
In order to keep up with the growing demand for their homemade products, they had to move out of their home kitchen, and now rent the one at Firemen's Park in Waterloo.
Balancing the sweet pies with savory, Jakob also makes a vegetable pizza, which is sold at the farmers’ markets.
The indoor market has two more Sundays left this season, on March 19 and April 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., inside the Marshall Early Learning Center, 369 School St. On May 28, it will move outdoors to Marshall Firemen’s Park, 309 Park St. where it will be held on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 8.
For Armstrong, starting her own home business was a necessity when her Multiple Sclerosis led her to quit her job because she couldn’t keep up with its daily demands. She said she works well with her mom and having grown up on a farm, had 39 years of experience behind her when starting her homestead.
Her husband and three sons help out where they can in the gardens and orchards.
Jakob has had her own health struggles—a broken arm last year led to her only baking 300 pies last year, as opposed to 700 pies in 2021.
Orders can be made at thearm-jakhomestead.com. A pair of students from the high school will soon be updating the online storefront as part of an internship.
For Armstrong, the love of crafting sweet treats is surpassed only by her love for meeting community members while doing so.
“For me, connecting with people locally is a big thing for me,” she said. “It brings a really nice feeling—a sense of community. I know so many people in town because of the market and this business. It’s nice to be able to help give back to a community that has given me a lot. When I got sick with my Multiple Sclerosis, people stepped up and were there for me,” Armstrong said.