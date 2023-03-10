A special number known to mankind for at least 4,000 years finally got its due with a commemorative day in 1988 that has been observed annually since.

CraveMargaritaPie

Mascarpone Margarita Pie
CraveChocolateMascarponePie

Chocolate Mascarpone Pie
Route19CherryPie
Buy Now

The cherry pie at Route 19 Cafe.
Route19ApplePie
Buy Now

The apple pie at Route 19 Cafe.
ArmJakHomestead
Buy Now

From left, Becky Armstrong and Kathy Jakob are the mother-daughter duo behind The Arm-Jak Homestead.
ArmJakCherryPie

A cherry pie from The Arm-Jak Homestead.
ArmJakChocolatePie

A French silk cream pie from The Arm-Jak Homestead.

To contact reporter Neal Patten, email npatten@hngnews.com.

Tags