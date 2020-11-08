With a total of three confirmed COVID-19 cases at the high school, the Waterloo School District on Thursday announced all students in grades 9-12 would begin virtual instruction on Friday, Nov. 6 and resume in-person learning Monday, Nov. 16.
A letter from District Administrator Brian Henning was sent home to families and posted on the district’s website Thursday, Nov. 5.
“The Waterloo School District remains committed to offering both in-person and virtual learning for students whenever the case count stays below the threshold for safety set by the Waterloo School Board in collaboration with County and State Health Departments,” he wrote.
While the school building closed, extra curriculars would go on as planned including last weekend’s football and volleyball games and Friday’s football game.
In addition to the three cases at the high school, one confirmed coronavirus diagnosis was reported at the elementary school.
According to the letter from Henning, all those who had close contact with the individual at the elementary school were directly notified and asked to quarantine for two weeks. The same steps were taken for anyone who came into close contact with the individuals at the high school diagnosed with the virus.
Currently, the elementary and intermediate/middle schools remain open and will continue the schedules as usual.
This is the third time the Waterloo School District has needed to close a building due to the number of positive COVID-19 cases. The intermediate/middle school shifted to all remote instruction for two weeks beginning Oct. 16 and the elementary school had two weeks of virtual learning at the end of September.
When the school board voted to provide in-person instruction, Henning remarked the district might need to close buildings throughout the year due to the virus.
