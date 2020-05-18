Free COVID-19 test site sees more than 2,800 people in first week

Since the May 11 launch of free COVID-19 testing at the Alliant Energy Center there has been more than 2,800 people taking advantage of the program.
Tests are available Monday through Saturday at the Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way.
Hours are expanded starting May 19. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. The testing site will be open until at least June 6.
The testing site will be closed on Memorial May Monday, May 25.
The Wisconsin National Guard takes the specimens which are sent to labs for testing. Public Health Madison & Dane County will notify people of their results in 3-5 days. Exact Sciences tests are used at the site.
The free COVID-19 site was set up as part of Wisconsin's Badger Bounce Back plan to decrease deaths and community spread of the virus.
“We hope that these expanded hours will allow more people access to testing,” said Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County. “Having this resource available in our community is an important step in understanding and controlling the spread of disease. We encourage everyone who wants a test to be tested.”
As of May 18, 536 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Dane County. The COVID-19 has killed 25 and hospitalized 130 in Dane County so far.
Public healthy officials reported 17,968 tests have been completed in Dane County as of Thursday.
Dane County health officials suggest testing for people with the following symptoms: cough, difficulty breathing, fever, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell.
Testing is also recommended for food service workers, meat packing plant workers, dairy farm workers, first responders, and health care workers, who can't social distance at work.
