The Waterloo School District is reminding families to have a plan in place in the event instruction needs to switch to an all-virtual model.
In a letter sent Sept. 22 by District Administrator Brian Henning, he informed the public there have been a few cases of coronavirus in the elementary school. He later told The Courier there have been a total of three cases so far this year made up of staff and students.
The district administrator said due to confidentiality requirements, he was unable to comment if there has been a need for an entire classroom to quarantine.
“While we have not met the threshold for changing to all virtual learning, it is important to have a plan within your household should this scenario happen on a moments notice,” he wrote. “At any time, the District may receive word of more positive cases and need to shift to all virtual learning.”
The district hopes to continue the model allowing families to choose whether their student will attend classes in person or virtually, however it may be necessary to shift to a completely virtual model if more COVID-19 cases arise.
Other Jefferson County school districts have already shifted to virtual models; earlier this week the Fort Atkinson School District announced it would be shifting to all-virtual instruction due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the county beginning Sept. 23 with an earliest return to school date of Monday, Oct. 5. The district also canceled all athletic events and in-person practices.
The Jefferson High School moved to an all-virtual model starting Sept. 23 and will do so for 14 days. The decision was made after four students and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19. All other schools will continue with in-person instruction.
Additionally, the Lake Mills High School spent a week of virtual-only instruction ending on Monday after a third reported case of coronavirus.
Henning also pointed out the district’s instruction model only works if anyone who may be sick does not come to school.
“Please, please do not send your children to school if they might be sick. This is the most important thing that everyone can do to help keep in-person learning a reality right now,” he wrote. “When knowingly sick kids come to school, in-person learning is jeopardized for everyone.”
Furthermore, even though the state-wide mask mandate set by Gov. Tony Evers Sept. 22 is in effect until Nov. 21, the Waterloo School District will continue to require masks for staff, students and school visitors for the foreseeable future.
“It is highly likely the Waterloo School District face mask rule will remain in place for the duration of the pandemic,” the administrator said. “Students or families that are not wanting to wear face masks will need to use the virtual option for learning.”
Henning did say many students and families are doing a great job following the preventative measures put in place at the district and the Waterloo School District is proud to be able to offer in-person instruction while other schools are unable to provide this option.
“I think people got used to wearing the face mask quickly and it's nothing more than a minor inconvenience at this point in time. It really has become the new normal,” he told The Courier. “With that being said, it gives me goosebumps to know that a group of people can still come together for the common good of all. Maybe us adults should try and learn more from the excellent kids we have at Waterloo when it comes to joining together as a team to benefit everyone?”
