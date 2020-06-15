As a result of meeting criteria outlined in Forward Dane, Public Health Madison & Dane County issued an order to move Dane County to phase two effective Monday, June 15.
“Businesses and workplaces are reopening with required measures to help contain the spread of disease, but COVID-19 is very much still in our community,” said Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health Madison & Dane County. “We need our community to remain vigilant and careful as we move to new phases so we don’t see a spike in cases.”
Highlights of the new phase include:
– Reopening all businesses such as restaurants, gyms, and retail establishment to 50 percent capacity with certain public health requirements and physical distancing.
– Indoor gatherings at 50 people or fewer are allowed, with physical distancing
– Outdoor gatherings of 100 or fewer are allowed, with physical distancing.
– Park courts and fields are open, individuals must maintain physical distancing.
– Sports activities have updated requirements.
– Playgrounds and splash pads are open, with physical distancing.
– Child care, youth settings and schools have updated requirements.
“I’m proud of the work of our public health department and believe that the Forward Dane plan is a sound approach that is based in science and data. It can be easy to criticize from the sidelines, but the reality is that Public Health Madison & Dane County have been leaders in the state from the start, and I have no doubt that their actions have prevented illness and death in our community. We should all continue to support this measured approach,” said Dane County Executive Parisi.
“We’re reminded that while the phase has changed, the virus still hasn’t. The virus is still as infectious and dangerous as it has always been,” Madison Mayor Rhodes-Conway said. “We want to stress risk reduction: doing things to minimize your risk while we work back towards normalcy. Remember that the actions you take affect others.”
There is no end date for the second phase, although it will last a minimum of two weeks.
