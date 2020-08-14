Gov. Tony Evers announced the launch of Wisconsin’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Investment dashboard website.
The website will provide transparent and regularly updated information regarding how and where Wisconsin is investing federal funding, including significant funding from the Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“From Wisconsin's farmers and small business owners to our families and workers, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected every community and industry across our state,” said Evers. “That's why we are investing these funds in the resiliency of Wisconsinites by providing support to the folks who need it most during these challenging times. Our new website will allow Wisconsinites see for themselves how these critical funds are being invested in communities across our state.”
To date, Evers has announced $1.72 billion in initiatives funded by CARES funds, which are highlighted on the Response and Recovery Investment dashboard.
Through these funds, Wisconsin has been able to provide more than 10 million pieces of personal protective equipment and more than 1 million testing and lab supplies to local communities and tribal partners, invest in more than 12,000 small businesses and support nearly 12,000 Wisconsin farms.
These initiatives include but are not limited to:
– Routes to Recovery local government reimbursement ($200 million)
– Wisconsin Rental Assistance Program (WRAP) ($25 million)
– Hospital funding ($40 million)
– Health care provider payments ($110 million)
– Wisconsin Farm Support Payment program ($50 million)
– Food security initiative ($15 million)
– Higher education funding ($37 million)
For more information on the Response and Recovery Investment Dashboard visit https://doa.wi.gov/Pages/COVIDRelief-Investments.aspx.
