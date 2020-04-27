The Karl Junginger Memorial Library and Marshall Community Library will be offering "no contact" curbside services beginning this week. The libraries are allowed to begin this service as part of Gov. Tony Evers updated Safer at Home orders.
“We are thrilled to begin offering this limited library service,” said Marshall library director Callie Armstrong. “We know how much library resources, services and programs mean to residents, and we want to continue providing those resources in any manner we can. Curbside pickup is the first step in our journey back to normal.”
As part of the measure, people will have access to materials only from their local library.
Material holds can be made using the online library catalog or by calling the library at 920-478-3344 for KJM or 608-655-3123 for Marshall. The Waterloo library will call patrons to schedule a pickup time when the items are available to pickup while the Marshall library is asking patrons to call to set up a time for pickup.
Curbside pickup for the KJM Library will be from noon to 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
The Marshall library will have curbside pickup from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday and 10 a.m. to noon on Friday.
Upon arrival at either of the libraries, patrons will be asked to pop their trunk or roll down a backseat window so staff can place items in the vehicle. Waterloo patrons will need to show their library card at pickup; Marshall patrons will provide their card information when scheduling a pickup.
To decrease the potential of transmitting COVID-19, the Marshall Community Library is asking all patrons to keep the library items, which will be in plastic bags, in their vehicles for 72-hours. Upon return, all materials will be quarantined for 72 hours. Library staff will be taking precautions while handling materials, including wearing gloves and masks when processing, packing and delivering items curbside. The KJM materials will also be quarantined for 72 hours or sanitized to decrease the potential spread of the coronavirus. Patrons are to use their discretion when checking out items as there is no guarantee they will be virus-free.
For more information, contact KJM at 920-478-3344 or Marshall Community Library at 608-655-3123.
