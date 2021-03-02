The number of people allowed to gather will soon be increasing when Public Health Madison & Dane County order #14 goes into effect March 10 at 12:01 a.m.
“We are encouraged with how case counts and hospitalizations have continued to fall and vaccinations have increased especially for our most vulnerable. Today we are taking another step in our phased reopening as a result of those data,” said Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County. “To maintain our progress and continue on this path, we want to remind everyone to stay vigilant by masking up and avoiding close contact with others whenever possible.”
Indoor gatherings have been increased to 350 individuals if no food or drink is offered or 150 if food and drink are provided. Under the previous order, those numbers were 50 and 25 respectively. People must maintain six feet of distance and wear masks.
Outdoor gatherings under the new order are limited to 500 people regardless if food or drink is being provided with six feet of social distancing. If more than 50 people are gathered outdoors, masks must be worn.
Sports are to abide by the indoor and outdoor gathering restrictions as well.
Restaurants may now open up to 50% capacity and taverns must limit dine-in capacity to 25%.
Additionally, school protective measures have been updated. These include ensuring employees are provided with and wear face coverings at all times; maintaining at least six feet of distance to the greatest extent possible; and when six feet of physical distance is not possible for students, to keep student and employee groupings as static as possible by having the same group of students stay with the same employees as much as possible.
Order #14 will be in place for 28 days.
When Order #13 was issued Feb. 8, the seven-day case average was 107, and 63 people were hospitalized with COVID-19. As of March 1, the seven-day case average was 60 and there were 34 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Eighteen percent of the Dane County population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
All actions and activities have risk during this pandemic, and new cases, while down, still indicate some risk. Limiting opportunities for people to be in crowded, confined spaces is an important public health strategy, especially until more of the population is vaccinated.
