Just three days after the Waterloo School District sent a letter reminding families to have a plan in place in the event instruction needs to switch to an all-virtual model District Administration Brian Henning on Friday announced grades PreK-4 would be shifting to online instruction beginning Monday.
In a letter sent to families Sept. 25 by Henning, he wrote: “The Elementary School has now had several cases of COVID-19 and we are waiting on more results for students and staff that could increase that number.”
Students were dismissed at the end of Friday with materials for this week and were asked to watch for communication from their teacher regarding home learning expectations.
The administrator anticipated in-person instruction to resume Monday, Oct. 5.
As of Monday, there have been a total of four cases to date in the district – all at the elementary school - including students and staff, according to Henning. There is also one presumed positive case.
He said Jefferson County recommends the school close for three days but the district has decided to have virtual instruction for 10 days “just to be safe.”
While the elementary school is closed, deep cleaning will take place.
All other grades would continue in-person and virtual instruction as normal and all planned activities will go forward as planned.
Other Jefferson County school districts have already shifted to virtual models; last week the Fort Atkinson School District announced it would be shifting to all-virtual instruction due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the county beginning Sept. 23 with an earliest return to school date of Monday, Oct. 5. The district also canceled all athletic events and in-person practices.
The Jefferson High School moved to an all-virtual model starting Sept. 23 and will do so for 14 days. The decision was made after four students and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19. All other schools will continue with in-person instruction.
Additionally, the Lake Mills High School spent three days of virtual-only instruction ending on Sept. 21 after a third reported case of coronavirus.
Furthermore, even though the state-wide mask mandate set by Gov. Tony Evers Sept. 22 is in effect until Nov. 21, the Waterloo School District will continue to require masks for staff, students and school visitors for the foreseeable future.
“It is highly likely the Waterloo School District face mask rule will remain in place for the duration of the pandemic,” the administrator said. “Students or families that are not wanting to wear face masks will need to use the virtual option for learning.”
Henning did say many students and families are doing a great job following the preventative measures put in place at the district and the Waterloo School District is proud to be able to offer in-person instruction while other schools are unable to provide this option.
“I think people got used to wearing the face mask quickly and it's nothing more than a minor inconvenience at this point in time. It really has become the new normal,” he told The Courier. “With that being said, it gives me goosebumps to know that a group of people can still come together for the common good of all. Maybe us adults should try and learn more from the excellent kids we have at Waterloo when it comes to joining together as a team to benefit everyone?”
