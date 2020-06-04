Waterloo Parks Coordinator Gabe Haberkorn on Thursday afternoon announced the cancellation of the annual Waterloo Fourth of July celebration at Firemen’s Park. In an open letter to the community, he said the decision to cancel the event, which has been held since 1905, did not come lightly.
“Growing up in Waterloo, I know how important this day is to not only the birth of our Nation, but important to all Waterloo citizens past and present… but we cannot ethically and morally go on with the celebration this year,” Haberkorn wrote.
In the open letter, he shared how he came to the decision:
“As the only celebration around, I do believe that we will have one of our largest celebrations to date and with that the possibility of a large payout in the end for the Parks Department. I could not live with myself, the possibility of bringing thousands of individuals into our city that could possibly make hundreds sick. I could not do that to my fellow citizens, neighbors and family. We do not have the funding nor the capabilities to ensure that each person who entered the park or festivities to be 'Covid' clear. I would not be able to live with myself or look someone in the eye if they were to get sick from this event.
“We have been looking at other possibilities such as closing down Firemen's Park for the day and having an 'aerial show' (show above 300"-600") for the citizens of Waterloo at night, but the lack of funding without recouping these funds just does not make that possible. Some have said to go out and get donations, but at this time we do not want to put any more financial burden on business or families in or around Waterloo.
“This is something we can discuss and debate for many hours. I do not want that. We have made a decision and we will still continue to move forward.
“We will be moving the fireworks to the Saturday of Wiener & Kraut weekend. We will be looking into filling other events for W&K weekend from July 4th as well.
“We will still be moving forward with our June 18 outdoor concert. We are able to do this as with this smaller event, we can keep with certain guidelines and ensure the safety of our patrons. This is not a double standard, but an issue of 'amount of attendees' to control.
“We thank you for your continued support and understanding with this cancellation. Who hope to see all of you soon.”
