After being postponed due to COVID-19, Dane County’s 2020 Breakfast on the Farm, at a farm near Cambridge, has now been canceled.
The annual event sponsored by the Dane County Dairy Promotion Committee was to be held at Hinchley’s Dairy Farm on State Highway 73 west of Cambridge, originally on June 13 and then on Aug. 1.
It has been held in June of each year since 1979 at farms around the county. It typically draws more than 5,000 visitors.
In a release today, the Dane County Dairy Promotion Committee announced that “after careful consideration,” it had “made the difficult decision not to move forward with the event in 2020.”
Duane and Tina Hinchley, owners of Hinchley’s Dairy Farm, will host the 2021 Breakfast on the Farm, the release said. It will be Saturday June 12, 2021.
“The health and safety of our guests, farm family, volunteers, sponsors and the community at large are our top priorities, and we simply couldn’t justify hosting an event with so many uncertainties,” said Kristin Olson, the committee’s media coordinator. “We are saddened to have to cancel for this year, but we look forward to next year’s event in Cambridge.”
In addition to a breakfast of cheesy scrambled eggs, pancakes, sausage, yogurt, cheese, ice cream, milk & coffee, the 2020 event had been slated to offer family-friendly activities including live music, a kiddie tractor pull, an expo area with dairy information and food samples, horse-drawn wagon rides, lawn games like bean bags, a machinery display, face painting and a chance to meet the Dane County Fairest of the Fair and the Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs.
The Hinchley farm is home to 240 cows, milked daily by a Lely robotic system, the latest in milking technology. They have hosted the Dane County Breakfast on the Farm once before, in 2009.
The 2022 breakfast will be at Haag Dairy, LLC, in Dane, the committee also announced today. It will be June 11, 2022.
The Dane County Dairy Promotion Committee’s mission is to promote the dairy community and consumption of dairy products by sponsoring local dairy events, providing dairy education in school programs and through scholarships.
Held annually in June, Breakfast on the Farm offers breakfast and entertainment throughout the morning for all ages and serves as one of the Dane County Dairy Promotion Committee’s premiere annual events. Breakfast proceeds fund scholarships and other dairy promotion activities throughout Dane County.
