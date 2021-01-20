Gov. Tony Evers on Jan. 19 signed Executive Order #104 and Emergency Order #1 establishing a new statewide public health emergency and face coverings requirement, respectively, as the state continues to expand vaccination distribution across the state.
“We’re working every day to get vaccines distributed and get shots in arms to get our state back to some sort of normal,” said Evers.
“At the end of the day, vaccine supplies are limited, so while we continue to ask the federal government for more vaccines and faster, we have to keep working together to stop the spread today by continuing wear our masks, staying home whenever we can, avoiding gatherings, and doubling down on our efforts to keep our friends, neighbors, and families safe,” the governor added.
As of Jan. 19, Wisconsin has administered 248,185 vaccines across the state and began administering vaccines in Phase 1B to first responders and law enforcement earlier this week.
For up-to-date information about Wisconsin’s COVID-19 response, visit the DHS COVID-19 webpage, follow @DHSWI on Facebook and Twitter, or dhs.wi on Instagram for more information on COVID-19.
