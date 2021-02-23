The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced that the next phase of COVID-19 vaccine accessibility, 1B, is tentatively scheduled to begin on March 1.

Those in the 1B group include:

  • Education and child care professionals
  • Those enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs
  • Some public-facing essential workers
  • Non-frontline essential healthcare workers
  • Facility staff and residents in congregate living settings

Thus far, vaccine access has been limited to the 1A group of frontline health personnel, residents and staff in skilled long-term care and nursing facilities, first responders staff, and adults over 65.

Meanwhile, Governor Tony Evers has ordered flags throughout the state to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Friday in remembrance of the over 500,000 Americans and 6,300 Wisconsinites lost to COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic.

“With heavy hearts, we join our fellow Wisconsinites and Americans who are mourning the loss of someone they love and who, amid unimaginable challenges, have had to endure unfathomable grief this past year,” Evers said in a press release Tuesday.

“We must reaffirm our resolve to prevent further spread of COVID-19, save lives, and to defeat this pandemic together.”

