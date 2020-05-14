The Dane County Fair Association on May 13 announced the cancellation of the 2020 Dane County Fair.
"It is with great sadness that the Dane County Fair Association, Inc. announces the cancellation of the 2020 Dane County Fair due to COVID-19," the association wrote in a press release.
Recently, a State of Emergency was declared for Dane County until at least July 15, 2020, and the Alliant Energy Center was designated as a community testing site. Several other events during the summer have already been cancelled, the association wrote, "and it is evident that the risk of community spread of COVID-19 will still exist through the summer."
The association wrote that the Board of Directors assessed the risk to exhibitors, their families, fair volunteers, and the public, "as well as the uncertainty for social gatherings and the financial implications and determined that we are unable to host the 2020 Dane County Fair scheduled for July 16-19, 2020."
"Our youth exhibitors and fair traditions are very important to us, but nothing is more important than the health and safety of every patron that joins us at the Dane County Fair," the association wrote in the release. "This consideration also extends to the Fair and 4-H staff, carnival employees, food and commercial vendors, entertainment, dedicated volunteers and judges, and hard-working Chairs and Superintendents who make our fair possible."
The Fair Board determined that any youth exhibitor who is aging out of participation this year and is enrolled in a 2020 project will be eligible to participate in the 2021 Dane County Fair within the same project areas. The exception is only made for the 2021 Dane County Fair under the Fair Rules. More details to come.
“The Board of Directors fully realize there are a number of kids that have put in an enormous amount of preparation and planning in anticipation of exhibiting one last time at the Fair,” states Darwin Lynde, President of the Dane County Fair Association, Inc. “With this extension, it will give them that opportunity in 2021.”
Sponsor, vendors, and pre-paid ticket holders will have the opportunity to have their payments rolled over to the 2021 Dane County Fair or be issued a full refund. The Dane County Fair staff will reach out to those parties directly to make arrangements.
“This decision was extremely difficult and disappointing for our board, but ultimately the health and safety of our community, attendees, partners, staff, and volunteers are of the utmost importance,” said General Manager, Danielle Ziegler. “We thank our community for their support and understanding, and we look forward to next year when we can all come back together at the 2021 Dane County Fair – July 15-18, 2021.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.