Testing for COVID-19 remains an important tool to prevent disease spread in the community. Fortunately, in Dane County, there are currently more testing options than ever before.
“Dane County has been averaging more than 2,300 tests a day for the past few weeks. While we always want people experiencing symptoms to get tested, demand for COVID-19 testing is likely to grow as more businesses and event organizers are requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test,” said Ken Van Horn, testing director for PHMDC.
Many local pharmacies across Dane County, community test sites, and the Public Health clinic at 2230 S. Park St. in Madison, all provide testing.
To prevent long and unpredictable waits, most testing sites now have an appointment system so you can reserve a time for your test. COVID-19 testing continues to be free and does not require insurance.
Testing is available through healthcare providers under certain circumstances such as for individuals with symptoms, patients who require a test prior to a procedure or those who are directed by a health provider to be tested.
However, local health systems are reporting an increase of people coming to the emergency department to request a test, which can negatively impact patients in need of emergency care, and those who are tested can incur fees.
“We believe getting a COVID-19 test is still a vital tool to use against the spread of this virus, even if you have mild symptoms or think you’ve been exposed and want the peace of mind,” said Dr. Jeff Pothof, chief quality officer and emergency medicine physician, UW Health. “We encourage people to use the many COVID-19 testing sites available in the community and leave the emergency department available for those with urgent health needs.”
For details about the local pharmacies located in Beaver Dam, Belleville, Beloit, Brodhead, DeForest, Fitchburg, Lodi, Madison, Mayville, McFarland, Monona, Monroe, New Glarus, Oregon, Pardeeville, Poynette, Portage, Randolph, Rio, Stoughton, Sun Prairie, Verona, Waterloo, Watertown, and Waunakee, see the PHMDC website.
These locations use the same lab and testing software used at the Alliant Energy Center.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services offers a service for requesting a test kit delivered to your mailbox. Individuals who fill out the request will receive a free PCR test kit directly to their home with free UPS shipping to a lab.
These Dane County healthcare organizations support this message: Access Community Health Centers, Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin, Public Health Madison & Dane County, SSM Health, Stoughton Health, UnityPoint Health Meriter, UW Health, and University Health Services at UW–Madison.