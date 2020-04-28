Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday directed the Department of Natural Resources to reopen several state parks, forests, and recreational areas originally closed due to unprecedented crowds and out of an abundance of caution to protect public health.
The DNR will reopen 34 state parks and forests on Friday, May 1, under special conditions to help minimize overcrowding, allow for social distancing requirements, and to promote a safe and enjoyable experience for staff and visitors.
“Outdoor recreation is important for both physical and mental health, and I know how important it is to Wisconsinites to get outside and enjoy Wisconsin’s natural resources and spring weather,” said Evers. “With a few adjustments, like closing one day a week for maintenance and reduced hours of operation, folks should be able to get outside and enjoy our parks safely and respectfully.”
“Amid the immense uncertainty of this crisis, we are very fortunate to have such beautiful spaces in which to ease our minds and take care of ourselves,” said Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. “I am glad that we are able to reopen these spaces with new safety guidelines, so that people can enjoy our state parks and forests while we continue to prioritize public health and safety.”
Starting Friday, state park and/or trail stickers will be required to visit the parks and trails. Individuals without stickers will be asked to purchase them in advance using a credit card by calling (888) 305-0398. Phone lines are open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The state parks will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday through Tuesday; they will be closed Wednesday for maintenance and upkeep. While the parks are open, all restrooms, buildings an other facilities within the parks will be closed.
At times, many properties will likely reach their pre-determined safety capacity. When this happens, visitors may be denied entry to the park until existing visitors leave. Visitors are encouraged to explore other DNR recreation areas or visit during non-peak hours before 10 a.m. and after 4 p.m. The parks mostly likely to be impacted by this are: Copper Falls, Devil’s Lake, Governor Dodge, Governor Nelson, Harrington Beach, Hartman Creek, High Cliff, Interstate, Kinnickinnic, Kettle Moraine Southern Unit, Lapham Peak, Perrot, Rib Mountain, Roche-a-Cri, Whitefish Dunes, and Willow River.
Some natural areas, including Gibraltar Rock, Pewit’s Nest, Parfrey’s Glen and Dells of The Wisconsin River will remain closed.
The public should continue following steps to prevent illness and avoid exposure to this virus including avoiding social gatherings; frequent and thorough hand washing with soap and water; covering coughs and sneezes; and avoiding touching your face.
More information on the state parks and trails opening, visit https://dnr.wi.gov.
