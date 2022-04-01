The Jefferson County Health Department is now communicating to residents about the importance of a second COVID-19 booster after the second boosters were approved.
“The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Jefferson County Health Department support guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the option that adults ages 50 years and older receive a second booster dose,” an April 1 press release stated.
The authorization was for the second booster dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Also, some immunocompromised people 12 years and older may receive a second booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine, and some immunocompromised people 18 and older may receive a second booster dose of the Moderna vaccine.
Of those people, that includes people on chemotherapy or who have had a solid organ transplant, like of the kidney or heart. It could also mean people who have primary immunodeficiency or those who have or may get a secondary or acquired immunodeficiency after taking certain types of medicines long term.
“The Food and Drug Administration determined that the known and potential benefits of a second COVID-19 vaccine booster dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines outweigh their known and potential risks in these populations,” the press release stated. “The evidence considered for authorization of a second booster dose following primary vaccination and first booster dose included safety and immune response information provided to the agency as well as additional information on effectiveness.”
The CDC also expanded eligibility in its clinical guidance for another booster dose to people ages 18-49 years old who are not moderately or severely immunocompromised and who received Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine as both their primary series dose and booster dose. These individuals may now receive a second booster dose at least four months after having received their first booster dose using an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.
The health department will administer COVID-19 vaccinations at its facility, 1541 Annex Road, Jefferson, Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment only. Appointments can be made by calling 920-674-7275.