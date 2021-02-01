According to the Pandemic Impact report on the Second Harvest Food Bank of Southern Wisconsin website, between March 15, 2020 and Jan. 2, more than 15.8 million pounds of food has been distributed through various channels. To put that into perspective, that is the same amount of weight as 83 blue whales, which are the heaviest animals on the planet.
While the number of pounds of food looks astonishing, the figures tell even more. The 15.8 million pounds of distributed food is 56% more than what was given out between those dates the previous year. The projected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is a 40% increase in the number of food insecure people in southwestern Wisconsin; one out of nine people in that portion of the state will face hunger during this period as well.
Coronavirus has taken a toll on Second Harvest, which operates mobile food banks and provides donations to various food pantries, including the one serving Waterloo and Marshall.
Beginning in December, Second Harvest has scaled back its mobile food bank stops at Holy Trinity Church from two to one. The increase to twice monthly started in April. During this time, the food bank also put restrictions on how much food could be distributed – one box per vehicle, even if more than one family came in the same vehicle.
According to a note from the church, the change to the pre-pandemic once a month stop in Marshall will continue indefinitely.
Second Harvest Director of Marketing and Communications Kris Tazelaar believes the reduction was based on the CARES Act funding, provided through Dane County, had been expected to end in December. County Executive Joe Parisi on Dec. 23, 2020 announced it would be providing an additional $5 million to Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin through July 31. The funds will be used to link local growers with food pantries
“The combination of this pandemic and a Wisconsin winter is daunting but thanks to our partnership with Second Harvest and Dane County’s growers, we are going to meet this challenge the way we have addressed other hardships brought about by this pandemic – bringing people together with practical solutions,” Parisi said. “This partnership not only keeps locally raised produce, meats, cheese, and milk on the shelves of our food pantries it helps our local growers who like others are struggling economically due to COVID-19.”
According to a release from Parisi’s office, the county will provide Second Harvest $1 million a month in January, February and March, then $500,000 a month in April, May, June and July.
The Second Harvest representative said the program is reevaluating its initial response to the pandemic to determine what did and did not work. According to Tazelaar, the organization is looking to strengthen its existing pantries and emergency food resources. He does not know if this will include resuming the second monthly stop in Marshall.
Since the Dane County CARES funds have been allocated to Second Harvest in the spring of 2020, the following have been purchased through November 2020:
• $1,233,872 for cooler items, such as bread, butter, cheese, eggs, milk, and yogurt.
• $1,628,067 for dry items, like canned vegetables and tuna.
• $1,783,405 for frozen items, such as pork roasts, spare ribs, and pork chops.
• $1,671,135 for produce items, like apples, Brussels sprouts, root vegetables, carrots, potatoes, and onions.
The county also increased storage capacity for the food bank by partnering with Badger Prairie Needs Network to build a 1,000 square foot expansion to Second Harvest’s existing cold-storage facility.
The virus has not only impacted the amount of food being provided, but also on how food is delivered. Prior to COVID-19, those using the pantries or mobile food banks were able to choose what foods they wished to take home. Tazelaar said there were limitations on the number of certain items, everyone was allowed to make selections. However, with the pandemic, Second Harvest needed to shift to a pre-packaged model of distribution.
Since March 2020, all items are boxed or bagged up, removing the option for people to choose what they receive.
“This has ended up costing us a lot in supplies and labor,” Tazelaar said, regarding the prepackaging process.
While the state allowed all non-essential businesses to reopen in early May after being closed since late March and the vaccine begins to rollout, Second Harvest anticipates the impact of COVID-19 will last for years.
“We’re looking at 12 months, 18 months, 24 months from now,” Tazelaar said pointing out that when the Great Recession hit, it took six to seven years for things to return to normal. “What’s it going to take for us to get back to normal? None of us our sure so we’re planning for it to be a long road ahead.”
The communications director said people are able to help Second Harvest in three ways – by making a financial donation through the organization’s website, volunteering at one of the three warehouses, and sharing information about and championing Second Harvest on social media.
