In an effort to offset COVID-19’s economic impact, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act – signed into law on March 27 by President Donald Trump – established the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to provide businesses with less than 500 employees funds to pay up to eight weeks of payroll costs including benefits. Money could also be used to pay interest on mortgages, rent and utilities. The federal government is backing $659 billion in low-interest loans written by banks. Taxpayer money will be used to payoff the loans if borrowers use them on payroll, rent and similar expenses.
Beginning April 3, small businesses were able to apply for the loans. According to reports by the Associated Press, the first $349 billion in these loans ran out in two weeks. The AP noted many of the smaller “Main Street” businesses had difficulty navigating the application process quickly enough to get a portion of that funding. Congress later added $310 billion to the program. The application deadline for the program closed on June 30.
Data from the United States Department of the Treasury showed Wisconsin received a total of $9,879,400,471 in PPP loans, which is divided among 85,461 entities, including nine local businesses that received at least $150,000. Across the state, 112 entities received the maximum amount of $5-10 million. The department chose not to release the names of businesses receiving less than $150,000 in PPP loans.
McKay Nursery and Sussek Machine Company, LLC, both located in Waterloo, each received a loan in the amount of $1-2 million. According to data provided to the Small Business Association, the companies have 125 and 144 employees respectively.
A trio of Marshall businesses – Marshall Town Millwork LLC, Statz Bros., Inc., and Robertsons Masonry Inc. — all received loans in the amounts of $350,000 to $1 million.
Also being provided that range were Waterloo businesses Crave Brothers Farm LLC, Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese, and Van Holten’s. Eckmayer Inc., in Waterloo, was given a PPP loan with a range of $150,000 to $350,000.
“We are grateful to receive the loan and proceeds will be used as they were intended, to keep employees at their current pay rates, continue benefits and keep them from needing to file for unemployment,” said Eckmayer President Steve Tesmer.
