Coronavirus

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Free coronavirus testing is still available in Jefferson and Dane counties. The Jefferson County Fair Park, 503 N. Jackson Ave. in Jefferson serves as a test site with hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays, unless otherwise noted.

Free tests at the fair park will be available 22, 23, 29, 30; Feb. 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, 20, 26, 27; and March 5 and 6.

The Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way in Madison, is offering free tests on Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 8 p.m. and Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

People can register for the test online at register.covidconnect.wi.gov; pre-registration is suggested but not required. The free test is available to anyone ages 5 and older. Participants do not need to have COVID-19 symptoms to be eligible for testing.

