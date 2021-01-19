Free coronavirus testing is still available in Jefferson and Dane counties. The Jefferson County Fair Park, 503 N. Jackson Ave. in Jefferson serves as a test site with hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays, unless otherwise noted.
Free tests at the fair park will be available 22, 23, 29, 30; Feb. 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, 20, 26, 27; and March 5 and 6.
The Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way in Madison, is offering free tests on Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 8 p.m. and Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
People can register for the test online at register.covidconnect.wi.gov; pre-registration is suggested but not required. The free test is available to anyone ages 5 and older. Participants do not need to have COVID-19 symptoms to be eligible for testing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.